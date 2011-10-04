The Times
AMERICAN AIRLINES SHARES NOSEDIVE
American Airlines' parent company on Monday suffered
its biggest one-day share price fall since the 9/11 terror
attacks, amid growing fears that it will file for bankruptcy.
CITIBANK FALLS FOUL OF JAPANESE RULES
Citibank has fallen foul of Japanese regulators for
the fourth time since 2004, as Tokyo looks set to impose
sanctions after finding that the bank had failed to advise
customers about risks associated with its products.
DIAGEO TO TAKE OVER ETHIOPIAN BREWERY
Diageo has won an auction to buy Ethiopia's last
remaining state brewery, the Meta Abo Brewery, for $225 million,
after outbidding Heineken , SABMiller and a
local group.
The Telegraph
BRITAIN KEEPS ITS TRIPLE-A RATING
Britain has hung on to its crucial AAA credit rating despite
concerns over the stagnating economy and the government's growth
strategy.
LONDON GATEWAY PROJECT SETS SAIL
A vast 1.5 billion pound port project set to become the UK's
biggest creator of jobs will on Tuesday get the official
go-ahead in a move likely to be hailed by ministers as a vote of
confidence in the British economy.
The Guardian
OSBORNE PROMISES CREDIT LIFELINE TO UK FIRMS
Growing fears that the euro crisis will prompt a second UK
banking seizure led British finance minister George Osborne to
announce unprecedented plans on Monday for the Treasury to
supply a multibillion credit line direct to British firms,
starting with small and medium-sized businesses.
The Independent
UK MANUFACTURING UP, BUT FEARS GROW FOR EXPORTS
The British economy emitted a faint ray of sunshine on
Monday with new figures showing that manufacturing output
unexpectedly grew in September, for the first time in three
months.
($1 = 0.646 British Pounds)
