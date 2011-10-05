The Times
ITALY SUFFERS ANOTHER DEBT RATING DOWNGRADE
Italy has endured another downgrade of its sovereign debt,
this time from Moody's, which said that confidence in the
eurozone nations was draining in the wholesale finance markets,
making it harder for governments to borrow.
PWC APPOINT FORMER BOE MEMBER AS ADVISER
PwC has appointed the Bank of England's former
Monetary Policy Committee member Andrew Sentance as a senior
economic adviser.
UK BREWER LOOKS TO EXPAND BRANDS
Wells and Young's has become one of the top three premium
ale brewers in Britain after acquiring the McEwan's and
Younger's brands from Heineken for an estimated 20
million pounds ($30.8 million).
The Telegraph
DEXIA FACES BREAK-UP AFTER MAJOR FALL
Shares in Dexia hit an all-time low on Tuesday
despite a joint statement of support for the troubled
Franco-Belgian lender from the French and Belgian finance
ministers.
EURO CAR PARTS SOLD FOR 225 MILLION POUND
A refugee from Idi Amin's Uganda, who borrowed 5,000 pounds
to start a car parts business when he was just 18, has landed a
225-million-pound fortune after selling the company to Chicago-
based LKQ Corporation .
The Guardian
DUTCH FIRM IS FRONTRUNNER FOR OLYMPIC RAIL ROUTE
Continental Europe's grip on the UK rail industry is likely
to extend to the Greater Anglia rail franchise after the Dutch
national rail operator emerged as the frontrunner for one of the
routes connecting to the 2012 Olympics.
The Independent
EUROZONE CRISIS PROMPTS GLOBAL SELL-OFF
Stock markets across the world plunged on Tuesday as
European finance ministers announced they would delay a decision
on releasing 8 billion euro (7 billion pound) in emergency
payments to Greece until November.
