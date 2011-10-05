The Times

ITALY SUFFERS ANOTHER DEBT RATING DOWNGRADE

Italy has endured another downgrade of its sovereign debt, this time from Moody's, which said that confidence in the eurozone nations was draining in the wholesale finance markets, making it harder for governments to borrow.

PWC APPOINT FORMER BOE MEMBER AS ADVISER

PwC has appointed the Bank of England's former Monetary Policy Committee member Andrew Sentance as a senior economic adviser.

UK BREWER LOOKS TO EXPAND BRANDS

Wells and Young's has become one of the top three premium ale brewers in Britain after acquiring the McEwan's and Younger's brands from Heineken for an estimated 20 million pounds ($30.8 million).

The Telegraph

DEXIA FACES BREAK-UP AFTER MAJOR FALL

Shares in Dexia hit an all-time low on Tuesday despite a joint statement of support for the troubled Franco-Belgian lender from the French and Belgian finance ministers.

EURO CAR PARTS SOLD FOR 225 MILLION POUND

A refugee from Idi Amin's Uganda, who borrowed 5,000 pounds to start a car parts business when he was just 18, has landed a 225-million-pound fortune after selling the company to Chicago- based LKQ Corporation .

The Guardian

DUTCH FIRM IS FRONTRUNNER FOR OLYMPIC RAIL ROUTE

Continental Europe's grip on the UK rail industry is likely to extend to the Greater Anglia rail franchise after the Dutch national rail operator emerged as the frontrunner for one of the routes connecting to the 2012 Olympics.

The Independent

EUROZONE CRISIS PROMPTS GLOBAL SELL-OFF

Stock markets across the world plunged on Tuesday as European finance ministers announced they would delay a decision on releasing 8 billion euro (7 billion pound) in emergency payments to Greece until November.

