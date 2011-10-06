The Times

PRICE WAR ERUPTS BETWEEN UK GROCERY RETAILERS

A war of words between Tesco and Sainsbury's erupted on Wednesday after the supermarkets revealed just how hard they had been hit by the squeeze on their customers' spending power.

PIZZA HUT TO GO FOLLOWING HIT IN UK

Yum Brands , the American restaurant giant behind the KFC and Taco Bell, has hoisted a "for sale" sign over Pizza Hut UK after taking a 50 million pound ($77 million) hit against the value of the business.

OLYMPIC REGENERATION PLANNED FOR LONDON

The Olympic Park Legacy Company submitted a 5,000-page planning application to build 8,000 homes at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park after the Games next year.

The Telegraph

NEW FIGURES SHOW EXTENT OF UK RECESSION

Britain suffered a deeper recession and is recovering more slowly than previously thought, according to official figures from the Office for National Statistics(ONS).

MARKETS BOUNCE ON EURO HOPES

Britain's blue chip index jumped 3.2 percent on Wednesday, recovering all the ground lost this week, after Europe's leaders demonstrated a renewed commitment to fixing the single currency debt crisis.

BBC TO CUT THOUSANDS OF JOBS

The BBC is to cut 2,000 of its 17,000 staff and move another 1,000 to its new Salford base as part of a plan to reduce annual spending by 700 million pounds, the broadcasting corporation will announce on Thursday.

The Guardian

UBS EXECUTIVES RESIGN OVER ALLEGED ROGUE TRADING

The fallout from alleged rogue trading linked to Kweku Adoboli continued apace on Wednesday when senior heads rolled in the investment banking division of UBS .

The Independent

SHARES IN SUPERGROUP DIVE

Shares in Supergroup , the British company behind the Superdry fashion brand, lost nearly a third of their value on Wednesday as the owner of the trendy brand warned on profits after a calamitous upgrade to a warehouse system led to a "significant" shortage in stores of clothing and different sizes.

