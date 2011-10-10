The Times

SOLICITORS UNDER THREAT FOLLOWING NEW RULES

Thousands of high street solicitors could go to the wall in a "seismic" upheaval of Britain's 14 billion pound ($22 billion) consumer legal market following new ownership rules that came into effect in the UK last week.

BANKS TOLD TO JUSTIFY BAN ON RIVAL CASH MACHINES

Two of Britain's biggest high street banks, Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds , have been criticised for preventing account-holders from using cash machines owned by their rivals.

PLANS MADE FOR BREAK-UP OF DEXIA BANK

France and Belgium reached a deal on Sunday on sharing the cost of dismantling Dexia , which last week became the first banking victim of the eurozone debt crisis.

The Telegraph

TAXPAYERS' FACE WINDFALL AS URENCO NEARS SALE

British taxpayers could be in line for a 3 billion pound windfall from the government's one-third stake in Urenco after the target price was increased in a series of meetings between private equity firms and the nuclear power company ahead of an expected sale.

BOE POLICYMAKER SAYS THERE'S 'MORE SCOPE' FOR QE

The Bank of England is likely to follow up last week's 75 billion pound of quantitative easing with even more cash injections into the British economy, a leading rate-setter has said.

SELECTA DISPENSES 800 MILLION POUND SALE

Insurance giant Allianz could be serving up its vending machines business Selecta in a potential 800 million pound sale.

The Guardian

CHINA EYES SHALE GAS AND URANIUM FIRMS

China's growing attempts to seize global natural resources has reached Britain with a link to the recent shale discoveries near Blackpool and a bid for a London-listed uranium company.

The Independent

HIGH STREET BANKS ATTACKED OVER POLICY

The Independent Commission on Banking (ICB) is under attack for failing to push for portable bank accounts - a basic reform that campaigners say would free consumers to switch banks and increase the efficiency of the wider economy.

($1 = 0.643 British Pounds) ($1 = 0.640 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)