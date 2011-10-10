The Times
SOLICITORS UNDER THREAT FOLLOWING NEW RULES
Thousands of high street solicitors could go to the wall in
a "seismic" upheaval of Britain's 14 billion pound ($22
billion) consumer legal market following new ownership rules
that came into effect in the UK last week.
BANKS TOLD TO JUSTIFY BAN ON RIVAL CASH MACHINES
Two of Britain's biggest high street banks, Royal Bank of
Scotland and Lloyds , have been criticised for
preventing account-holders from using cash machines owned by
their rivals.
PLANS MADE FOR BREAK-UP OF DEXIA BANK
France and Belgium reached a deal on Sunday on sharing the
cost of dismantling Dexia , which last week became the
first banking victim of the eurozone debt crisis.
The Telegraph
TAXPAYERS' FACE WINDFALL AS URENCO NEARS SALE
British taxpayers could be in line for a 3 billion pound
windfall from the government's one-third stake in Urenco after
the target price was increased in a series of meetings between
private equity firms and the nuclear power company ahead of an
expected sale.
BOE POLICYMAKER SAYS THERE'S 'MORE SCOPE' FOR QE
The Bank of England is likely to follow up last week's 75
billion pound of quantitative easing with even more cash
injections into the British economy, a leading rate-setter has
said.
SELECTA DISPENSES 800 MILLION POUND SALE
Insurance giant Allianz could be serving up its
vending machines business Selecta in a potential 800 million
pound sale.
The Guardian
CHINA EYES SHALE GAS AND URANIUM FIRMS
China's growing attempts to seize global natural resources
has reached Britain with a link to the recent shale discoveries
near Blackpool and a bid for a London-listed uranium company.
The Independent
HIGH STREET BANKS ATTACKED OVER POLICY
The Independent Commission on Banking (ICB) is under attack
for failing to push for portable bank accounts - a basic reform
that campaigners say would free consumers to switch banks and
increase the efficiency of the wider economy.
($1 = 0.643 British Pounds)
