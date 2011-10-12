The Times
BRUSSELS READY TO IMPOSE TOUGH CAPITAL TESTS
The European authorities are preparing to impose draconian
standards on the region's banks that could force them to raise
hundreds of billions in additional capital.
IRISH REVIVE TASTE FOR PROPERTY
A devastating property crash has not slaked the Irish thirst
for bricks and mortar, with cash buyers splashing more than 30
million euro on flats and houses in the past six months,
according to an Anglo-Irish auction house.
The Telegraph
GOLDMAN 'DEAL' WITH HMRC
Goldman Sachs escaped paying up to 20 million pound
on a disputed National Insurance bill for bankers' bonuses,
according to leaked UK government documents.
MOTHERCARE BOSS TO GO IN A MONTH
Ben Gordon, the longstanding chief executive of Mothercare
, is to leave following a series of profit warnings from
the retailer.
SLOVAKIA DEALS BLOW TO BAILOUT EXPANSION
European markets faltered as the Slovak government looked
set to fall before the euro zone's bailout fund is approved and
Greece's crucial money injection remained uncertain.
The Guardian
RECESSION OVER BUT UK STILL SUFFERING, SAYS THINK-TANK
The UK recovery will be the weakest seen for almost a
century, as the economy remains mired in "depression",the
National Institute of Economic and Social Research
(NIESR)think-tank warned on Tuesday.
The Independent
BP TO RISK WORST EVER OIL SPILL IN SHETLANDS DRILLING
BP is making contingency plans to fight the largest
oil spill in history, as it prepares to drill more than 4,000
feet down in the Atlantic in wildlife-rich British waters off
the Shetland Islands.
ENRC TAKES UP OPTION TO CONTROL KAZAKH MINER
A former board member of Eurasian Natural Resources
Corporation (ENRC) said "he couldn't quite believe" the
news that the controversial Kazakh miner had bought a company
controlled by its three biggest shareholders.
