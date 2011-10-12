The Times

BRUSSELS READY TO IMPOSE TOUGH CAPITAL TESTS

The European authorities are preparing to impose draconian standards on the region's banks that could force them to raise hundreds of billions in additional capital.

IRISH REVIVE TASTE FOR PROPERTY

A devastating property crash has not slaked the Irish thirst for bricks and mortar, with cash buyers splashing more than 30 million euro on flats and houses in the past six months, according to an Anglo-Irish auction house.

The Telegraph

GOLDMAN 'DEAL' WITH HMRC

Goldman Sachs escaped paying up to 20 million pound on a disputed National Insurance bill for bankers' bonuses, according to leaked UK government documents.

MOTHERCARE BOSS TO GO IN A MONTH

Ben Gordon, the longstanding chief executive of Mothercare , is to leave following a series of profit warnings from the retailer.

SLOVAKIA DEALS BLOW TO BAILOUT EXPANSION

European markets faltered as the Slovak government looked set to fall before the euro zone's bailout fund is approved and Greece's crucial money injection remained uncertain.

The Guardian

RECESSION OVER BUT UK STILL SUFFERING, SAYS THINK-TANK

The UK recovery will be the weakest seen for almost a century, as the economy remains mired in "depression",the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR)think-tank warned on Tuesday.

The Independent

BP TO RISK WORST EVER OIL SPILL IN SHETLANDS DRILLING

BP is making contingency plans to fight the largest oil spill in history, as it prepares to drill more than 4,000 feet down in the Atlantic in wildlife-rich British waters off the Shetland Islands.

ENRC TAKES UP OPTION TO CONTROL KAZAKH MINER

A former board member of Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation (ENRC) said "he couldn't quite believe" the news that the controversial Kazakh miner had bought a company controlled by its three biggest shareholders.

($1 = 0.640 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)