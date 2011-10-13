The Times
FUND MANAGER QUESTIONS COMPULSORY STAFF PENSIONS
Proposals to introduce compulsory workplace pensions contain
little protection for employees and could lead to widespread
mis-selling, David Pitt-Watson, the renowned fund manager, has
suggested.
CLEGG SET TO CONFRONT EUROPE
Britain's deputy prime minister Nick Clegg is to confront
Brussels over attempts to use the euro zone crisis to tame
London's financial district.
BILLIONAIRE HAS GRAND DESIGNS FOR MAYFAIR
The billionaire former used car salesman who co-founded the
Phones 4U chain is splashing out 155 million pounds to buy a
site in Mayfair that could be developed into a "super-mansion"
and luxury apartments
The Telegraph
HMRC IN DOCK OVER GOLDMAN TAX SETTLEMENT
Britain's most senior tax collector has been accused of
lying to parliament over a "sweetheart" tax settlement with
Goldman Sachs .
THINK TANK CALLS FOR TAX CUTS TO BOOST UK ECONOMY
Tax cuts and deregulation are urgently needed if the
government is to administer the "shot of adrenalin" needed to
inject life into Britain's ailing economy, the Centre for Policy
Studies (CPS) think tank has warned.
WSJ ACCUSED OF SCAM OVER CIRCULATION
Andrew Langhoff, the European publisher of Rupert Murdoch's
Wall Street Journal (WSJ), has resigned amid allegations of a
circulation scam.
The Guardian
UK UNEMPLOYMENT TOTAL HITS HIGHEST IN 17 YEARS
The number of people out of work in Britain has hit its
highest level in 17 years and youth unemployment has reached a
record high as the economic slowdown continues to take its toll.
The Independent
ENERGY GIANT'S PRICE PLOY ATTACKED BY RIVALS
Analysts and rivals lined up to attack Scottish and Southern
Energy (SSE) on Wednesday over its plan to shake up the
energy industry by auctioning on the open market all of the
electricity it generates.
($1 = 0.635 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)