The Times

FUND MANAGER QUESTIONS COMPULSORY STAFF PENSIONS

Proposals to introduce compulsory workplace pensions contain little protection for employees and could lead to widespread mis-selling, David Pitt-Watson, the renowned fund manager, has suggested.

CLEGG SET TO CONFRONT EUROPE

Britain's deputy prime minister Nick Clegg is to confront Brussels over attempts to use the euro zone crisis to tame London's financial district.

BILLIONAIRE HAS GRAND DESIGNS FOR MAYFAIR

The billionaire former used car salesman who co-founded the Phones 4U chain is splashing out 155 million pounds to buy a site in Mayfair that could be developed into a "super-mansion" and luxury apartments

The Telegraph

HMRC IN DOCK OVER GOLDMAN TAX SETTLEMENT

Britain's most senior tax collector has been accused of lying to parliament over a "sweetheart" tax settlement with Goldman Sachs .

THINK TANK CALLS FOR TAX CUTS TO BOOST UK ECONOMY

Tax cuts and deregulation are urgently needed if the government is to administer the "shot of adrenalin" needed to inject life into Britain's ailing economy, the Centre for Policy Studies (CPS) think tank has warned.

WSJ ACCUSED OF SCAM OVER CIRCULATION

Andrew Langhoff, the European publisher of Rupert Murdoch's Wall Street Journal (WSJ), has resigned amid allegations of a circulation scam.

The Guardian

UK UNEMPLOYMENT TOTAL HITS HIGHEST IN 17 YEARS

The number of people out of work in Britain has hit its highest level in 17 years and youth unemployment has reached a record high as the economic slowdown continues to take its toll.

The Independent

ENERGY GIANT'S PRICE PLOY ATTACKED BY RIVALS

Analysts and rivals lined up to attack Scottish and Southern Energy (SSE) on Wednesday over its plan to shake up the energy industry by auctioning on the open market all of the electricity it generates.

($1 = 0.635 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)