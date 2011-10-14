The Times

GERMANY FACING HALT IN FACE OF EUROZONE CRISIS

Growth forecasts for Germany were slashed on Thursday amid fears that Europe's largest economy will grind to a near standstill as a deepening banking crisis threatens to plunge the continent into recession.

UK DATA EXPOSES SHIFT IN THE PAY GAP

Wages for public sector staff in the UK have risen by 13 percent more than their private sector peers in the past ten years, but only for those on lower pay grades, according to data released on Friday.

BP PLANS UK OIL DEVELOPMENT

BP has announced plans for a 4.5 billion pound development of the Clair field, a seven billion barrel superfield off the Shetland Islands.

The Telegraph

JOE LEWIS BID FOR PUB GROUP SAILS AWAY

Billionaire Joe Lewis has withdrawn his 941 million pound takeover attempt for pubs group Mitchells & Butlers , leaving shares down 6.9 percent at 235.3 percent

UK REVENUE PURSUES 6,000 SWISS HSBC ACCOUNTS

The British government's taxation arm, HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), is withdrawing its amnesty on 6,000 wealthy HSBC customers and demanded they declare taxes due on Swiss accounts or face criminal charges.

WSJ MAY UNDO NEWS CORP

Rupert Murdoch's News Corporation is facing severe new legal pressure as The Wall Street Journal becomes a lightning rod for widespread anger in the U.S. at the way the company has behaved.

The Guardian

CARREFOUR SOUNDS ALARM OVER ECONOMY

Deepening economic gloom has forced Europe's biggest retailer, Carrefour , to issue its fifth profit warning this year.

The Independent

UK BANKS DOWNGRADED AS STRESS TEST FEARS GROW

Signs that the Government has become less likely to support lenders led to another credit rating downgrade for Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland on Thursday against the backdrop of concerns that new European stress tests could leave the sector in need of billions of pounds of extra capital.

($1 = 0.634 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)