The Times

STEELMAKER TO JOIN LONDON BLUE CHIPS

Evraz HK1q.L, a Russian steel producer part-owned by Roman Abramovich, is set to take its place in the FTSE 100 in a move that will compound the dominance of natural resource stocks in London's leading index.

EQUITABLE LIFE GROUP ATTACKS UK TREASURY

Thousands of Equitable Life policyholders in Britain could die before they receive compensation amid continuing government "incompetence," the mutual's chief campaign group has warned.

BUMI PULLS OUT OF INDONESIA DEAL

Bumi , the mining investment vehicle founded by Nat Rothschild, has pulled out of a $2 billion deal to raise its stake in its Indonesian partner to 75 percent.

The Telegraph

BP PARTNER AGREES TO HELP WITH OIL SPILL COSTS

Anadarko , one of BP's partners involved in the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, has agreed to pay $4 billion towards clean-up costs and civil claims resulting from the accident.

G4S TO TAKEOVER MOVE FOR RIVAL ISS

Security group G4S is set to become one of the world's largest private sector employers after agreeing a deal to buy the cleaning and catering provider ISS for 5.2 billon pounds.

BERLIN EXPERTS FEAR EURO BREAKUP

Plans to increase the firepower of Europe's bailout machinery with extra leverage threaten France's AAA rating and risk setting off a dangerous chain of events, a top German institute has warned.

The Guardian

IPHONE 4 SALES HEADING FOR NEW GADGET WORLD RECORD

Apple has sold more than 4 million of its new iPhone 4S smartphones in just three days since its launch, with handsets snapped up at a speed that is likely to set the record for the world's fastest selling consumer electronics gadget.

The Independent

SACKED BOSS OF OLYMPUS PASSES PAPERS TO SFO

Michael Woodford, the chief executive fired by Olympus after just two weeks in the post, on Monday told the company he "welcomed" their threats of legal action, as he passed crucial documents to Britain's Serious Fraud Office.

($1 = 0.635 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)