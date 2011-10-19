The Times
COMPANIES TURN THEIR BACKS ON RBS AND LLOYDS
Companies are cutting their business with the taxpayer-owned
lenders Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds amid
fears the cost of borrowing will rise after the recent ratings
downgrade by Moody's.
APPLE MISSES QUARTERLY EXPECTATIONS
Tim Cook was faced with explaining a rare miss in Apple's
quarterly results, his first as chief executive, as
iPhone sales fell far short of expectations.
EU CALLS FOR LISBON TO FOLLOW IRISH EXAMPLE
Portugal must follow the example of Ireland and put its
finances in order if it is to qualify for its 68 billion pound
($106 billion) bailout, the European Economic Affairs
Commissioner Olli Rehn said, after Lisbon announced a new round
of austerity measures.
The Telegraph
INFLATION SPARKS BIGGEST BUSINESS RATE RISE IN 20 YEARS
British businesses face the biggest annual jump in business
rates for over 20 years as the government uses September's 5.6
percent retail price inflation to set next April's rates rise.
QE PUSHES FAMILIES INTO DEBT, SAYS BOE'S KING
Households will take longer than hoped to pay off their
debts and cut down on their shopping habits because of the Bank
of England's money printing programme, the bank's governor
warned.
FRENCH FEARS ESCALATE AS BOND YIELDS RISE
Concerns over the health of the French economy in the event
of further European sovereign bailouts saw yields on the
country's debt spike to their highest level relative to
Germany's since 1992.
The Guardian
FRANCE AND GERMANY TO BOLSTER EURO RESCUE FUND
France and Germany have reached agreement to boost the
eurozone's rescue fund to 2 trillion euro as part of a
"comprehensive plan" to resolve the sovereign debt crisis, which
this weekend's summit should endorse, EU diplomats said on
Tuesday.
The Independent
SACK OLYMPUS BOARD AND I WILL RETURN, SAYS EX-BOSS
The ousted Olympus chief executive, Michael
Woodford, pledged on Tuesday to return if shareholders cut out
the "cancer" at the company by removing the current board.
