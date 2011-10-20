The Times
BRITAIN LOSES MILLIONS TO FRAUD AND CORRUPTION
The government's department responsible for overseas aid is
losing millions of pounds of taxpayers' money through fraud and
corruption because of poor financial management, an influential
committee of MPs has found.
POSITION OF ARGOS GROUPS' HEAD UNDER THREAT
Leading shareholders in Home Retail Group were
preparing on Wednesday to call on Terry Duddy to step down as
chief executive after the Argos and Homebase owner reported
plummeting profits and threatened to cut its dividend.
CHINA WEARY OF EUROPEAN INVESTMENT
China will invest in Europe's banking system only if it can
be sure "there are no black holes," Jin Liqun, the head of its
sovereign wealth fund, told Channel 4 News on Wednesday, saying
that Europe's "sloth-inducing labour laws" were making the
continent unproductive.
The Telegraph
MERKEL AND SARKOZY HOLD CRISIS EURO TALKS
Eurozone chiefs on Wednesday met in Frankfurt for crisis
talks, as negotiations to draw a line under the region's debt
crisis stalled ahead of this weekend's key EU summit.
BANK'S FEAR OF ZERO GROWTH TRIGGERED QE2
The Bank of England has warned that growth is likely to
flat-line in the final three months of the year as it explained
the unanimous decision by its nine rate-setters to inject
another 75 billion pounds into the economy.
'CLEAN COAL' PLANT TOO EXPENSIVE TO BUILD
The coal industry has been dealt a blow as plans for the
first "clean" plant collapsed because it was too expensive.
The Guardian
AVIVA TO HALVE ITS IRISH WORKFORCE
Aviva plans to axe nearly 1,000 jobs in Ireland as it
merges its business there with its British division, dealing
another blow to the troubled Irish economy. The cuts will almost
halve Aviva's Irish workforce of about 2,000.
The Independent
OLYMPUS ADMITS WOODFORD WAS RIGHT ON GYRUS FEES
Olympus on Wednesday backtracked on one of the
central points of the "serious governance issues" raised by
former chief executive Michael Woodford to the board, just days
before he was sacked.
