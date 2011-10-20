The Times

BRITAIN LOSES MILLIONS TO FRAUD AND CORRUPTION

The government's department responsible for overseas aid is losing millions of pounds of taxpayers' money through fraud and corruption because of poor financial management, an influential committee of MPs has found.

POSITION OF ARGOS GROUPS' HEAD UNDER THREAT

Leading shareholders in Home Retail Group were preparing on Wednesday to call on Terry Duddy to step down as chief executive after the Argos and Homebase owner reported plummeting profits and threatened to cut its dividend.

CHINA WEARY OF EUROPEAN INVESTMENT

China will invest in Europe's banking system only if it can be sure "there are no black holes," Jin Liqun, the head of its sovereign wealth fund, told Channel 4 News on Wednesday, saying that Europe's "sloth-inducing labour laws" were making the continent unproductive.

The Telegraph

MERKEL AND SARKOZY HOLD CRISIS EURO TALKS

Eurozone chiefs on Wednesday met in Frankfurt for crisis talks, as negotiations to draw a line under the region's debt crisis stalled ahead of this weekend's key EU summit.

BANK'S FEAR OF ZERO GROWTH TRIGGERED QE2

The Bank of England has warned that growth is likely to flat-line in the final three months of the year as it explained the unanimous decision by its nine rate-setters to inject another 75 billion pounds into the economy.

'CLEAN COAL' PLANT TOO EXPENSIVE TO BUILD

The coal industry has been dealt a blow as plans for the first "clean" plant collapsed because it was too expensive.

The Guardian

AVIVA TO HALVE ITS IRISH WORKFORCE

Aviva plans to axe nearly 1,000 jobs in Ireland as it merges its business there with its British division, dealing another blow to the troubled Irish economy. The cuts will almost halve Aviva's Irish workforce of about 2,000.

The Independent

OLYMPUS ADMITS WOODFORD WAS RIGHT ON GYRUS FEES

Olympus on Wednesday backtracked on one of the central points of the "serious governance issues" raised by former chief executive Michael Woodford to the board, just days before he was sacked.

