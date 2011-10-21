BRIEF-Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of NXP
* Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of nxp
The Times
MURDOCHS UNDER PRESSURE TO CHANGE NEWS CORP
Rupert Murdoch and his son James face strong opposition to their reelection to the News Corporation board at the company's annual meeting in Los Angeles on Friday.
UK RETAIL SALES RISE
Retail sales in Britain rose by more than expected in September, but economists said worse was to come as growth stalls.
UBS SET TO CUT 1,700 JOBS
In the wake of the $2.3 billion rogue trading scandal, UBS is to close some of its investment banking divisions at a cost of more than 1,700 jobs
The Telegraph
MAJOR G4S SHAREHOLDER TO VOTE AGAINST ISS DEAL
One of the largest shareholders in G4S has said it will vote against the 5.2 billion pound ($8.2 billion) acquisition of cleaning group ISS, calling the deal "dangerous."
GREECE PASSES LATEST AUSTERITY PLAN
Greek politicians have narrowly passed a tough austerity package to secure an 8 billion euro tranche of international funding that will stave off imminent default.
The Guardian
MAKE BANKS LEND MORE, SAYS FSA CHIEF
Policymakers must consider how to stimulate lending to revive the economy, the City's chief watchdog said, as he also conceded that regulators may never be able to prevent customers being "ripped off".
The Independent
NEW GREEK BAILOUT COMES WITH WARNING
European leaders were given a stark warning on Thursday that Greece's debt burden remains unsustainable, despite the 65 billion euro in bailout funding the country has received since May 2010. ($1 = 0.638 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
* Acquisitions of Clarient and Avox are expected to close by end of Q1 subject to customary closing conditions
