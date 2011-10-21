The Times

MURDOCHS UNDER PRESSURE TO CHANGE NEWS CORP

Rupert Murdoch and his son James face strong opposition to their reelection to the News Corporation board at the company's annual meeting in Los Angeles on Friday.

UK RETAIL SALES RISE

Retail sales in Britain rose by more than expected in September, but economists said worse was to come as growth stalls.

UBS SET TO CUT 1,700 JOBS

In the wake of the $2.3 billion rogue trading scandal, UBS is to close some of its investment banking divisions at a cost of more than 1,700 jobs

The Telegraph

MAJOR G4S SHAREHOLDER TO VOTE AGAINST ISS DEAL

One of the largest shareholders in G4S has said it will vote against the 5.2 billion pound ($8.2 billion) acquisition of cleaning group ISS, calling the deal "dangerous."

GREECE PASSES LATEST AUSTERITY PLAN

Greek politicians have narrowly passed a tough austerity package to secure an 8 billion euro tranche of international funding that will stave off imminent default.

The Guardian

MAKE BANKS LEND MORE, SAYS FSA CHIEF

Policymakers must consider how to stimulate lending to revive the economy, the City's chief watchdog said, as he also conceded that regulators may never be able to prevent customers being "ripped off".

The Independent

NEW GREEK BAILOUT COMES WITH WARNING

European leaders were given a stark warning on Thursday that Greece's debt burden remains unsustainable, despite the 65 billion euro in bailout funding the country has received since May 2010. ($1 = 0.638 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)