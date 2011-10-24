The Times
ONLINE BETTING CHIEFS 'OFFERED WORKERS INCENTIVES TO STRIKE'
William Hill , Britain's most profitable online
gaming and betting company is facing a deepening crisis after
staff alleged that rebel managers offered them incentives to
stage a walkout last week.
NO CHANCE OF TIGER REPEAT, SAYS IRISH BUSINESS MINISTER
The days of a construction-led Celtic tiger economy are
over, never to return, according to Ireland's Business Minister
Richard Bruton.
SHOPPERS TURNING AWAY FROM SMALL SHOPS
British shoppers are turning away from smaller high streets
in favour of shopping centres and towns that have received
greater investment, according to a report published on Monday by
CBRE, the property consultancy.
The Telegraph
KPMG QUIT BEFORE OLYPMUS CRISIS
Auditors resigned two years ago from Gyrus, the British
technology company at the heart of a scandal rocking Olympus
, official records show.
BANKS AT ODDS WITH EUROPE ON GREECE
Leading banks are at loggerheads with European leaders after
lenders offered to accept losses of up to 40 percent on their
Greek debt holdings, a proposal seen as insufficient by
politicians.
HEATING-OIL SHORTAGE THREATENS WINTER WOE
The heating-oil crisis exposing more than a million families
to price spikes and shortages last winter may be even worse this
year, according to the Britain's largest supplier, DCC Energy.
The Guardian
SARKOZY TELLS CAMERON: SHUT UP OVER EURO
David Cameron on Sunday began a week of intense political
engagement over Europe by becoming embroiled in a furious row
with Nicolas Sarkozy over Britain's role in talks to solve the
crisis enveloping the euro.
The Independent
INVESTORS STAGING RECORD NUMBERS OF PAY REVOLTS
Shareholder revolts over pay have hit record levels this
year as investors, stung by criticism of their inertia before
the financial crisis, seek to rein in excessive rewards at
Britain's top companies.
