The Times

LENDING FREEZE IS DOWN TO THE TREASURY, SAYS BOE'S KING

The Governor of the Bank of England, Mervyn King, hit back in fiery exchanges with MPs on Tuesday, arguing that it was the duty of the Treasury to push state-controlled banks to increase lending to small and medium-sized companies.

GREENCORE SHARES SOAR AS SUITOR DECLARES APPROACH

Shares in the Dublin-based company Greencore soared more than 16 percent after the Irish food group announced it had received a surprise takeover approach.

AMAZON'S PROFIT EXPECTATIONS FALL SHORT

Amazon's third-quarter results missed expectations as it spent heavily to beef up its content and launch the Fire tablet. The online retailer reported a 73 percent drop in quarterly profit to $63 million, compared with $231 million a year earlier.

The Telegraph

MERLIN FUND WRITE-DOWN ATTACKED

One of the largest investors in Professor Sir Christopher Evans' flagship biosciences fund has written down the value of its investment by up to 60 percent.

NEWS CORP SHAREHOLDER URGES MURDOCH TO HEED DISSENT

The Local Authority Pension Fund Forum, which represents 54 members with combined assets of more than 100 billion pounds, has renewed calls for a board overhaul at News Corporation in response to "unprecedented investor dissent".

BP TO SELL OFF FURTHER ASSETS

BP shares rose more than 4 percent after Bob Dudley, the company's chief executive, said the company was raising its divestment target to $45 billion, from the $30 billion already announced. He said shareholders would benefit as the company aims to increase cash flow by 50 percent.

The Guardian

EURO'S INDECISION DAY SPOOKS MARKETS

Fears intensified of a fresh global slump as it emerged that Europe's leaders were still at loggerheads over a three-pronged plan to save the single currency.

The Independent

BOE POLICYMAKERS QUESTION COMPETENCE OF ONS

The Bank of England has begun to question the competence of the Office for National Statistics. Senior policymakers at the Bank feel they are being let down by the statistical gathering organisation, which last month announced a delay in the publication of its national accounts statistics.

($1 = 0.624 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)