The Times
STAR BUSINESSMAN TURNS HIMSELF IN OVER 'INSIDER TRADING'
Rajat Gupta on Wednesday became the most senior corporate
executive to face criminal charges as part of Washington's
clampdown on insider trading.
STATOIL THREATENS TO MOVE GAS FROM EUROPE
Statoil , the Norwegian energy group that supplies
about a quarter of Britain's gas consumption from the North Sea,
warned that the UK could become a less attractive market if
renewables and nuclear power were favoured at the expense of gas
plants.
PEUGEOT PLANS TO CUT JOBS
PSA Peugeot Citroen said on Wednesday that it
would axe 6,000 jobs in an attempt to turn around its ailing
automotive division.
The Telegraph
BANKS PULL PLUG ON NIGHTCLUB OPERATOR
Luminar , Britain's biggest nightclub operator, has
become the latest victim of the downturn after Lloyds Banking
Group and Royal Bank of Scotland pulled the
plug on the company's finances.
FACTORY FORECASTS STOKE RECESSION FEAR
Manufacturers' expectations for output fell at the fastest
pace in 36 years in October, underlining fears that the UK
economy is on the verge of another recession.
ITALIAN MPS BRAWL OVER PENSION REFORM
Tensions over Italy's attempts to avoid becoming the next
victim of the eurozone debt crisis exploded in parliament, with
MPs exchanging blows and insults over pension reform.
The Guardian
EU LEADERS EDGE TOWARDS DEAL ON EURO
EU leaders were today anxiously awaiting the verdict of the
financial markets after the latest attempt to solve the euro
crisis came up with only a half-finished deal.
The Independent
OLYMPUS CHAIRMAN QUITS AMID TAKEOVER SCANDAL
The chairman of Olympus resigned on Wednesday as
the company tried to draw a line under damaging allegations
raised by its ousted chief executive, Michael Woodford
($1 = 0.626 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)