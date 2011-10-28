The Times
EU DEAL RAISES FEAR THAT BANKS WILL NEED STATE AID
Europe's biggest banks said on Thursday they will not tap
shareholders or taxpayers to find the 106 billion euros required
to shore up their balance sheets, raising fears that they will
ultimately have to beg their governments for capital injections.
GERMAN CONSORTIUM PURCHASES NUCLEAR SITE
E.ON (EONGn.DE) and RWE Npower , the German-owned
companies behind Horizon, the British nuclear joint venture,
have spent more than 200 million pounds to complete the
acquisition of land for a new reactor in the UK.
BOE MEMBER WARNS OF DOUBLE-DIP RECESSION
A second member of the Bank of England rate-setting
committee, Paul Fisher, said on Thursday that Britain could be
heading for a double-dip recession.
The Telegraph
SHARES SOAR AS EU ACCORD HITS THE SPOT
Global markets surged as European leaders unveiled a
three-pronged assault on the debt crisis, despite warnings that
the deal was "vague" and left the eurozone "muddling through".
SHELL VOICES LONG-TERM CONCERN
Europe's failure to cultivate growth is a bigger worry for
oil and gas major Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) than the region's
current sovereign debt crisis.
OSBORNE TO BLOCK IMF CASH FOR EURO BAILOUT
British taxpayers will not help to pay for the euro bailout,
British finance minister George Osborne pledged on Thursday,
amid growing pressure from his own party to repatriate powers
from Europe.
The Guardian
SARKOZY BLAMES EURO CRISIS ON "ERROR" OF GREEK MEMBERSHIP
French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Thursday threatened to
take the shine off a day of jubilation in financial markets over
a deal to rescue the eurozone, when he said it had been an
"error" to allow Greece to join the euro.
The Independent
BUSINESS DIRECTORS BLASTED BY UNIONS
The directors of Britain's largest companies were condemned
by UK unions as "elite greedy pigs" for pocketing a 49 percent
pay rise in the past year, while average workers failed even to
keep up with inflation.
