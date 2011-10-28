The Times

EU DEAL RAISES FEAR THAT BANKS WILL NEED STATE AID

Europe's biggest banks said on Thursday they will not tap shareholders or taxpayers to find the 106 billion euros required to shore up their balance sheets, raising fears that they will ultimately have to beg their governments for capital injections.

GERMAN CONSORTIUM PURCHASES NUCLEAR SITE

E.ON (EONGn.DE) and RWE Npower , the German-owned companies behind Horizon, the British nuclear joint venture, have spent more than 200 million pounds to complete the acquisition of land for a new reactor in the UK.

BOE MEMBER WARNS OF DOUBLE-DIP RECESSION

A second member of the Bank of England rate-setting committee, Paul Fisher, said on Thursday that Britain could be heading for a double-dip recession.

The Telegraph

SHARES SOAR AS EU ACCORD HITS THE SPOT

Global markets surged as European leaders unveiled a three-pronged assault on the debt crisis, despite warnings that the deal was "vague" and left the eurozone "muddling through".

SHELL VOICES LONG-TERM CONCERN

Europe's failure to cultivate growth is a bigger worry for oil and gas major Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) than the region's current sovereign debt crisis.

OSBORNE TO BLOCK IMF CASH FOR EURO BAILOUT

British taxpayers will not help to pay for the euro bailout, British finance minister George Osborne pledged on Thursday, amid growing pressure from his own party to repatriate powers from Europe.

The Guardian

SARKOZY BLAMES EURO CRISIS ON "ERROR" OF GREEK MEMBERSHIP

French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Thursday threatened to take the shine off a day of jubilation in financial markets over a deal to rescue the eurozone, when he said it had been an "error" to allow Greece to join the euro.

The Independent

BUSINESS DIRECTORS BLASTED BY UNIONS

The directors of Britain's largest companies were condemned by UK unions as "elite greedy pigs" for pocketing a 49 percent pay rise in the past year, while average workers failed even to keep up with inflation.

($1 = 0.621 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)