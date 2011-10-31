The Times

BIDDERS TO TURN LIGHTS BACK ON AT LUMINAR

Hugh Osmond is weighing up an approach to the administrators of Luminar with a view to bidding for most of its nightclubs.

BT ARMY OF SUPERFAST REINFORCEMENTS

British soldiers who have served in Afghanistan and Iraq will bring their military precision to bear on the country's national telecoms networks after BT started a recruitment drive among former members of the armed forces.

The Telegraph

G4S DEAL IN BALANCE AS CO-OP VOTES "NO"

The directors of G4S are engaged in a last-ditch attempt to rally shareholder support for its 5.2 billion pounds takeover of ISS , after Co-operative Insurance became the latest institution to vote against the deal.

QANTAS FLIGHTS BACK IN THE AIR

Qantas flights are set to resume after an Australian tribunal ordered an end to the dispute that has cost the airline more than 20 million pounds and hit the travel plans of nearly 70,000 passengers.

CHINA WARNS IT CANNOT "CURE" EUROPE'S DEBT PROBLEMS

China has said it will not be a "saviour" to Europe, as its president Hu Jintao embarks on an official visit to the continent that will take in this Thursday's crucial G20 summit in France.

The Guardian

BOE PRESSED TO ACCOUNT FOR ITS HANDLING OF FINANCIAL CRISIS

Parliament's Treasury select committee is on a collision course with the Bank of England over its refusal to disclose information detailing how it handled the financial crisis.

The Independent

BANK WRITE-OFFS WILL BE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED

The UK's banks will have to write off 3 billion pounds more in bad loans than currently expected because of disappointing economic growth, the Ernst & Young Item club says.

