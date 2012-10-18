The Times
KREMLIN'S OIL GIANT POISED TO SWALLOW BP IN RUSSIA
Rosneft is plotting to seize control of the TNK-BP
joint venture in a dramatic $56 billion double swoop
that would result in BP taking a large stake in the
Kremlin-backed energy company.
'WIZARD OF OZ' HEDGE FUND STAR QUITS AT THE TOP
A star hedge fund trader who walked away from a $250 million
bonus to set up his own fund is retiring aged just 41 after two
decades in the industry.
The Telegraph
MPS BLOCK DETAILS OF NEW EXPENSES
The Speaker of Britain's House of Commons is attempting to
block the publication of MPs' expenses that are believed to show
that some rent their taxpayer-funded homes to each other.
BP CLOSES IN ON HISTORIC RUSSIAN OIL DEAL
BP was on Wednesday on the verge of clinching a
historic deal with Rosneft that would see the Russian
state-controlled group take control of TNK-BP and hand
the UK company a major stake in the world's largest listed oil
producer.
STATE COULD START RBS SALE 'BEFORE NEXT ELECTION'
The government could begin selling shares in Royal Bank of
Scotland before the next election, according to the
chairman of the taxpayer-backed lender.
EMAILS RAISE QUESTIONS OVER BUMI CHAIRMAN 'DIVORCE DEAL'
The chairman of crisis-hit Bumi faces questions
over whether he was working on a controversial "divorce deal"
with the mining group's Indonesian backers months before it was
announced.
The Guardian
HOLLANDE'S STARK WARNING TO MERKEL ON EU
Francois Hollande, the French president, has warned for the
first time that the Paris-Berlin motor driving Europe could
stall over deep differences on how to resolve the euro crisis.
The Independent
OSBORNE: GREEN LOBBY ARE LIKE TALIBAN
Britain's finance minister, George Osborne, privately
described climate campaigners as the "environmental Taliban" as
he fought to water down the government's commitments to
renewable energy.
PM PRESSED TO COME CLEAN OVER SECRET BROOKS EMAILS
David Cameron is under pressure to release private emails
exchanged with Rebekah Brooks that he has withheld from the
Leveson Inquiry.