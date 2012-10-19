The Times
RETREAT OVER CAMERON'S ENERGY TARIFF PROMISE
Downing Street was in full retreat on Thursday after David
Cameron's promise to force energy companies to put customers on
the cheapest tariff threatened to unravel.
The Telegraph
GOOGLE SHARES PLUNGE AFTER 'FAT-FINGER' FIASCO
Google on Thursday saw its shares plunge after a
"fat finger" computer mistake saw hugely disappointing results
for the company released prematurely.
ROSNEFT POISED TO BUY BP'S RUSSIAN STAKE
BP's board of directors is on Friday expected to
accept an offer of more than $25 billion from state controlled
Russian oil giant Rosneft for its stake in TNK-BP.
SHOCK LOSS FOR BARCLAYS AS PPI COSTS CLIMB
Barclays has been forced to admit that it will make
a third-quarter loss after revealing a shock 700 million pounds
($1.13 billion) provision against larger-than expected payment
protection insurance compensation claims.
27 MPS LET ONE HOME AND CLAIM FOR ANOTHER
Twenty seven British MPs are claiming taxpayer-funded
expenses to rent homes in London while simultaneously letting
property in the capital.
The Guardian
BOE'S MILES CALLS FOR A BROADER MONETARY POLICY
The Bank of England needs a more expansionary monetary
policy to steady inflation and boost sub-par economic growth,
BoE policymaker David Miles said.
The Independent
WATCHDOG UNDER FIRE IN ATTACK BY MPS
British MPs will on Friday launch an attack on City of
London watchdogs in a move which could wreck Lord Turner's bid
to become Governor of the Bank of England.
CAMERON: WHY I SUPPRESSED BROOKS EMAILS
David Cameron is on Friday expected to offer his first
explanation of why he has withheld a cache of private emails
between himself and Rebekah Brooks from the Leveson Inquiry.