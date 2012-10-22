The Times

KINGFISHER'S WINGS CLIPPED AFTER LOSING LICENCE

Growing fears over passenger safety have led to Kingfisher Airlines being stripped of its flying licence.

The Telegraph

TAKEOVER PANEL TO RECONSIDER STRICTURES OF 'CADBURY LAW'

The Takeover Panel is set to launch a review of its controversial "Cadbury law" amid growing concerns that the new regime is stifling a healthy takeover market.

UK COMPANIES PAY OUT RECORD 23 BLN POUNDS

Investors in British companies enjoyed their highest dividend return over the past three months, as the total pay-out hit a record 23.2 billion pounds ($37.17 billion) for the third quarter.

BANKS MAY FACE MORE MIS-SELLING CLAIMS

Banks could face tens of thousands of new claims over the mis-sale of complex interest rate derivatives to small businesses.

The Guardian

BBC EMAILS SPARK WAR OVER SAVILE

BBC's Newsnight journalists were worried the programme's editor, Peter Rippon, was feeling under pressure from his bosses to axe an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse by the one-time BBC star Jimmy Savile.

The Independent

BRITISH TORY MPS TELL CAMERON TO 'GET A GRIP'

British conservative MPs have told David Cameron to "get a grip" and halt a string of unforced errors that have blown his government off course.

REPORT ON COLLAPSE OF HBOS FACES LONG DELAY

The Financial Services Authority's report into the failure of HBOS is unlikely to emerge until next summer at the earliest.

($1 = 0.6241 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)