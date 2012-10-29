TELEGRAPH
THE PRESS MUST REMAIN FREE, PICKLES SAYS
As the expected date for Lord Justice Leveson to release the
findings of his inquiry into media standards draws nearer, UK
Communities Secretary Eric Pickles warns against statutory
regulation of the press. The Leveson Inquiry was set up in
response to the revelations of phone-hacking that began at
Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.
FORGET THE RECESSION - CHRISTMAS IS COMING
Most Britons are planning to spend the same amount of money
or more this Christmas than they did last year, typically
splashing out 526 pounds on family and friends, a survey
conducted by HSBC found.
AQUASCUTUM CREDITORS MAY GET 5 MLN POUNDS
Creditors of fashion retailer Aquascutum could see five
million pounds returned to them following the retailer's
collapse in April. The fashion house went down owing thirty
million pounds.
CVC PUTS THE BRAKES ON FORMULA ONE FLOTATION
Private equity firm CVC has delayed its long-awaited
flotation of Formula One until 2014 as a result of market
turmoil and a legal battle engulfing its chief executive, Bernie
Ecclestone.
BANKS TO ADMIT PROFITS HAVE BEEN WIPED OUT BY PPI COSTS
Three of Britain's biggest banks will this week admit that
billions of pounds of profits have been wiped out by rising
claims for mis-selling payment protection insurance.
THE INDEPENDENT
WATCHMAKER BREMONT EYES EXPANSION AND A MOVE TO UK
Luxury watch brand Bremont, backed by Links of London
founder John Ayton, has secured a finance package from HSBC to
help it expand internationally to crack the 11 billion pound
luxury watch market.
THE GUARDIAN
TORIES SNUB LIB DEMS OVER TRIDENT FUTURE
Philip Hammond, the defence secretary, will reignite the
argument over Britain's nuclear deterrent on Monday when he
announces a further multi-million pound contract for a new
generation of nuclear missile submarines, making it clear he
plans to press ahead with a Trident replacement.
THE TIMES
BRITAIN FACES LONG WAIT FOR FASTER GROWTH, BANK WARNS
Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Spencer
Dale tells the newspaper positive GDP data for the third quarter
is welcome, but growth will be "materially" lower in the final
quarter of the year without the one-off boost of the Olympics.