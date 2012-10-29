TELEGRAPH

THE PRESS MUST REMAIN FREE, PICKLES SAYS

As the expected date for Lord Justice Leveson to release the findings of his inquiry into media standards draws nearer, UK Communities Secretary Eric Pickles warns against statutory regulation of the press. The Leveson Inquiry was set up in response to the revelations of phone-hacking that began at Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.

FORGET THE RECESSION - CHRISTMAS IS COMING

Most Britons are planning to spend the same amount of money or more this Christmas than they did last year, typically splashing out 526 pounds on family and friends, a survey conducted by HSBC found.

AQUASCUTUM CREDITORS MAY GET 5 MLN POUNDS

Creditors of fashion retailer Aquascutum could see five million pounds returned to them following the retailer's collapse in April. The fashion house went down owing thirty million pounds.

CVC PUTS THE BRAKES ON FORMULA ONE FLOTATION

Private equity firm CVC has delayed its long-awaited flotation of Formula One until 2014 as a result of market turmoil and a legal battle engulfing its chief executive, Bernie Ecclestone.

BANKS TO ADMIT PROFITS HAVE BEEN WIPED OUT BY PPI COSTS

Three of Britain's biggest banks will this week admit that billions of pounds of profits have been wiped out by rising claims for mis-selling payment protection insurance.

THE INDEPENDENT

WATCHMAKER BREMONT EYES EXPANSION AND A MOVE TO UK

Luxury watch brand Bremont, backed by Links of London founder John Ayton, has secured a finance package from HSBC to help it expand internationally to crack the 11 billion pound luxury watch market.

THE GUARDIAN

TORIES SNUB LIB DEMS OVER TRIDENT FUTURE

Philip Hammond, the defence secretary, will reignite the argument over Britain's nuclear deterrent on Monday when he announces a further multi-million pound contract for a new generation of nuclear missile submarines, making it clear he plans to press ahead with a Trident replacement.

THE TIMES

BRITAIN FACES LONG WAIT FOR FASTER GROWTH, BANK WARNS

Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Spencer Dale tells the newspaper positive GDP data for the third quarter is welcome, but growth will be "materially" lower in the final quarter of the year without the one-off boost of the Olympics.