UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
The Times
DEFENCE SPECIALIST SETS COURSE FOR FUTURE
AgustaWestland is in talks with the British department of business for financial support that would see the British defence division of the aerospace group transformed into one of the world's biggest civil helicopter manufacturers.
The Telegraph
FISHER BEING READIED TO TAKE OVER FROM TUCKER
Paul Fisher, the Bank of England's executive director of markets, is being groomed to replace Paul Tucker as the Bank's deputy governor for financial stability.
WILLIAM HILL TO UP THE STAKES ON SPORTINGBET
William Hill is expected to return with a revised offer for online bookmaker Sportingbet which could value the smaller rival at more than 400 million pounds ($645.92 million).
PRESSURE MOUNTS ON BAE-EADS TO GIVE UK JOBS GUARANTEE
BAE Systems and EADS are under mounting pressure to give a guarantee on British jobs in return for the government's support of a proposed 30 billion pound merger of the defence and aerospace giants.
The Guardian
SQUEEZE ON SIZE FOR CHEAP NEW SCHOOLS
The government is to unveil blueprints for a new generation of shrunken schools and has told builders they will be about 15 percent smaller than those built during Labour's spending boom.
The Independent
BAD BANKERS WARNED: REPENT OR GO TO JAIL
Britain's new chief financial policeman has issued a stark message to the City of London: "We have barely got started."
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources