Oil ticks up on supply cuts, rising U.S. output caps gains
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
The Times
FRENCH PUT SPANNER IN THE WORKS OF BAE MERGER PLANS
A new hurdle to the 27 billion pound tie-up between BAE Systems and EADS was put up by the French on Tuesday as the country's largest industrial shareholder in EADS said that the 60-40 merger terms were unsatisfactory.
FOUR CHARGED AFTER 'BIGGEST' FSA INVESTIGATION
Four men, including a former senior broker at Deutsche Bank , were charged with a 3 million pound ($4.84 million)insider trading conspiracy on Tuesday.
The Telegraph
HESTER: RBS IS 'POSTER CHILD' FOR BANKING FAILURES
Stephen Hester, chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland , has admitted the institution is a "British poster child for what went wrong in banking".
JJB SPORTS GOES INTO ADMINISTRATION
Britain's battered high street has suffered another major blow after administrators managed to save just 20 JJB Sports stores, with the demise of the retailer costing 3,500 jobs and leading to the closure of 160 shops.
The Guardian
MILIBAND VOWS TO PREPARE TEENAGERS FOR WORK
The leader of Britain's Labour Party Ed Miliband will on Tuesday put himself on the side of the "forgotten 50 percent" by drawing on his state school roots and promising to reform an education system.
The Independent
MINING MEGA-MERGER SET TO GO AHEAD
Shareholders are set to approve Glencore and Xstrata's long-awaited 56 billion pound merger agreement after eight months of talks, despite substantial opposition to the deal, a leading investor predicted on Tuesday.
TOKYO, Feb 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said on Monday it has increased the size of its first bond offer since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster by nearly 30 percent, after investors showed strong interest in the debt sale.
LONDON, Feb 24 "Volatility can be neither created nor destroyed, rather it transforms from one form into another," is a pretty fair summary of how the oil market works (with apologies to physicists).