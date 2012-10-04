The Times

TESCO PROFITS FALL FOR FIRST TIME IN 18 YEARS

Tesco has arrested its 18-month domestic sales slump but the improved performance was not enough to stop it suffering falling profits for the first time in 18 years.

WEST COAST RAIL FRANCHISE CRASHES AMID GOVERNMENT FLAWS

Rail passengers face years of uncertainty over who will run some of Britain's busiest train routes after the Government admitted a huge blunder in awarding the franchise for the West Coast main line.

The Telegraph

FIRSTGROUP CONSIDERS LEGAL ACTION OVER CONTRACT FIASCO

FirstGroup is considering legal action against the Department for Transport after it pulled the controversial West Coast rail bid.

SCARDINO HITS OUT AT LACK OF WOMEN ON BOARDS

Dame Marjorie Scardino spoke of her disappointment that so few women have followed suit, as she stepped down from the helm of Financial Times.

The Guardian

VIRGIN BACK ON TRACK IN RAIL SHAMBLES

Britain's Department for Transport has been left reeling after three senior civil servants were suspended over the collapse of the West Coast main line franchise deal.

The Independent

NATIONAL 'VIRTUAL ID CARD' SCHEME SET FOR LAUNCH

Britain will announce details this month of a national ID scheme allowing people to use their mobile phones and social media profiles as official identification.

MURDOCH COMES UNDER FIRE FROM NEWS CORP

Rupert Murdoch is facing a fresh wave of pressure from influential investment firms which have clubbed together to challenge his dual role as chairman and chief executive of News Corporation.