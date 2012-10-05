The Times

MADRID'S BUDGET WILL NOT BE ENOUGH, SAYS GOVERNOR

The Spanish government has come under further pressure to take an international bailout after the governor of the central bank said extra measures were needed to meet this year's deficit target.

The Telegraph

DEBT FEARS AS BUYOUT FIRMS OPT FOR REFINANCING

Private equity firms are set to take billions of pounds out of UK companies in a refinancing glut that has raised fears of a new credit bubble.

FACEBOOK IS FIRST SOCIAL NETWORK TO GET 1 BLN USERS

Facebook has more than a billion users who access the site at least once a month, a milestone its founder Mark Zuckerberg hailed as the proudest achievement of his life.

DfT TOLD OF WEST COAST FLAWS DAYS BEFORE RULING

The Department for Transport was handed an independent report highlighting the flaws in the West Coast rail franchise bid process five days before it awarded the contract to FirstGroup.

The Guardian

REPUBLICANS HAIL ROMNEY AFTER RESOUNDING TV WIN

Jubilant Republicans declared the U.S. election race back on, describing Mitt Romney's clear victory over Barack Obama in the first of the presidential debates as a "game changer."

The Independent

TORY CHAIRMAN

The company founded by the Conservative Party chairman Grant Shapps is to be investigated by the advertising watchdog after he was found to have been posing as a web guru named Michael Green to sell get-rich-quick advice over the Internet.