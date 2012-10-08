UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
The Times
GO GREEN OR WE QUIT, FIRMS TELL OSBORNE
Seven global electricity and nuclear technology companies are threatening on Monday to withdraw plans for hundreds of millions of pounds of future investment in Britain because of attempts by George Osborne to water down the government's green commitments.
HOLLYWOOD RESORT TO RIVAL DISNEY PLANNED FOR KENT
The site of what was one of Europe's largest cement works is to be turned into a giant Hollywood-style theme park to rival Disneyland Paris.
The Telegraph
WEST COAST RAIL FRANCHISE OPTIONS POSE THREAT TO VIRGIN
Department for Transport lawyers have told Virgin Rail they are examining three options for the West Coast train franchise - two of which could see Richard Branson's exit from the railways.
TREASURY SIFTS BANK GOVERNOR APPLICATIONS
Treasury officials start the final stage of the search for a new governor of the Bank of England, a "person of undisputed integrity and standing" to tighten City of London regulation, keep the banks up to the mark and help avoid a future financial crisis.
The Guardian
OSBORNE SEALS DEAL FOR 10 BLN GBP WELFARE CUTS
George Osborne has opened the way for a fresh round of 10 billion pounds welfare cuts by securing agreement from the work and pensions secretary.
The Independent
TWO DAYS TO SAVE BAE AND EADS MERGER
The boards of the British defence group BAE Systems and the aerospace giant EADS have effectively just two days to salvage their 28 billion pounds proposed merger, which appeared on the verge of collapse over the weekend.
