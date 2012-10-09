Iran's Rouhani to visit Oman and Kuwait
DUBAI, Feb 14 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday, state media reported, in his first visit to the Gulf Arab states since taking power in 2013.
The Times
OLIGARCHS TELL BP THEY WANT OUT OF JOINT VENTURE
The four billionaires who own half of BP's Russian joint venture have performed an extraordinary U-turn and are heading towards the exit.
RECKITT COMES CLEAN OVER LOAN
Reckitt Benckiser admitted that it had failed to disclose that its chief executive had pledged more than 7 million pounds ($11.22 million) of shares as collateral for a personal loan more than two years ago.
The Telegraph
'LYNCH MOB' ATTACK ON MINING GIANTS BOARD
The board of troubled mining giant ENRC has been accused by one of its own directors of acting like a "lynch mob", being "morally wrong" and of attempting to oust its chief executive Felix Vulis behind his back.
OSBORNE PLAN FOR TAX-FREE SHARES FACES FIGHT
George Osborne On Monday unveiled a plan for an employee owners scheme that was welcomed with open arms by business leaders despite concerns it could meet opposition from Brussels.
IMF'S U-TURN ON GROWTH A BLOW TO UK
George Osborne has suffered a fresh blow as the International Monetary Fund slashed its forecast for UK growth, in its sharpest downward revision for any advanced economy.
The Guardian
PROTECTION FOR HOUSEHOLDERS WHO TACKLE BURGLARS
Householders who resort to physical force to deter burglars will be given greater protection from the law, the British justice minister, Chris Grayling, will announce on Tuesday.
The Independent
British ministers are investigating a proposal to outsource the production of wind power to Ireland.
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japan's Toshiba Corp said it has asked regulators to allow it to delay the release of its earnings, including a writedown on its U.S. nuclear business, by a month while it probes internal controls at its Westinghouse unit.
PARIS, Feb 14 French utility EDF said its core 2016 earnings declined by 6.7 percent as nuclear production fell, although the company confirmed its outlook for positive cash flow in 2018.