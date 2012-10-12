UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
The Times
FINANCIAL BIG GUNS TO SUPPORT GREECE
International lenders will this weekend discuss an emergency lifeboat worth up to 15 billion euros ($19.41 billion) aimed at preventing the Greek crisis from pushing vulnerable European countries to the east into deeper recession.
SMALL INVESTORS MISS OUT ON DIRECT LINE PARTY
The chief executive of Direct Line hailed a successful flotation on Thursday as shares in Britain's biggest motor and household insurer leapt by more than 7 percent on their first day of trading.
The Telegraph
EADS CHIEF WAS 'POLITICALLY NAIVE' OVER MERGER
EADS boss Tom Enders has been accused of being "naive" for misunderstanding the nature of Berlin's political structure and failing to approach Germany directly over the group's proposed merger with BAE Systems.
FSA SAYS FURTHER QE IS THREAT TO ECONOMY
Britain's moneyprinting programme has run out of steam and other ways need to be found to stimulate the economy, according to Lord Turner, chairman of the Financial Services Authority.
The Guardian
'WHITEWASH' CLAIM OVER IRAQ ABUSE INQUIRY
Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Thursday an investigation would be launched into claims that an inquiry it set up to examine whether British troops abused Iraqi prisoners has become "little more than a whitewash".
The Independent
BAKRIES FILE FOR DIVORCE FROM ROTHSCHILD
The relationship between the financier Nat Rothschild and Indonesia's powerful Bakrie family in the FTSE 250-listed miner Bumi looks to be heading for a split after the latter filed for divorce on Thursday.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts