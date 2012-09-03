UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
The Times
INVESTORS LINE UP TO SUE RBS OVER RIGHTS ISSUE
Burnt shareholders in Royal Bank of Scotland are in talks with litigation funds with a view to launching a formal 3.3 billion pound ($5.24 billion) fund lawsuit against the bank and its former chief executive, Fred Goodwin, within weeks.
The Telegraph
TORIES DEMAND A 'BLOOD PRICE' FOR THE RETURN OF LAWS
British prime minister David Cameron is under pressure to extract a "blood price" from the Liberal Democrats for restoring David Laws to the government in his reshuffle this week.
ECB SHOULD LAUNCH 'UNLIMITED' BIND BUYING, SAYS OECD
The ECB should launch an "unlimited" bond buying programme, the secretary general of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development has warned.
BRANSON STEPS UP WAR OF WORDS OVER WEST COAST RAIL
Virgin has released details of nine meetings with British ministers where it claims to have voiced concerns about the bid process for the West Coast mainline franchise.
The Guardian
CAMERON OPTS FOR SHAKE-UP ACROSS RANKS
David Cameron is to embark on a major reshuffle of his government at all ranks, from cabinet members to lowly junior ministers.
The Independent
CAMERON BALES OUT OF HEATHROW DECISION
David Cameron is to set up an independent review of Britain's airports, which could pave the way for him to drop his opposition to a third runway at Heathrow.
CONFIDENCE 'DRAINING AWAY' AS UK ORDERS SHRINK
Britain's manufacturers are enduring the toughest conditions for nearly three years as Europe's debt crisis plays havoc with the sector and confidence "drains away", according to a new survey.
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts