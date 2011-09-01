KKR buys 14.1 pct stake in GFK, Dell stake rises to 10.1 pct
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR has acquired a stake of 14.1 percent in German research firm GFK , regulatory filings show, as it seeks to fight off rival investor Michael Dell.
The Times
PLANNING REVOLT FUELS ECONOMY FEARS
British ministers must defy opposition to plans that would ease restrictions on building in the countryside, David Frost, one of the UK's foremost business leaders, has warned.
CARREFOUR FORCED INTO CLIMB-DOWN
France's top supermarket Carrefour has been forced into a humbling climb-down after its attempt to raise food and fuel prices misfired spectacularly, prompting a profits warning that compounded a year of misery.
The Telegraph
REFORMS WILL PUSH BANKS INTO CRISIS
Pressure is growing on the British government to pull back from imposing draconian new rules on banks amid worries that a new banking crisis is brewing.
AT&T'S $39 BILLION DEAL IN DOUBT
One of the biggest proposed takeovers since the financial crisis has been thrown into turmoil after the U.S. administration filed to block AT&T's $39 billion (24 billion pound) deal for T-Mobile USA.
APPLE BLOCKS FT FROM APP STORE
Apple has dropped the Financial Times' iphone and ipad applications from its app store after the newspaper refused to hand over 30 percent of its revenues and valuable customer data.
The Guardian
MPS WARN TAX HAVENS HAVE HIT PFI PROFIT
British investors have made bumper profits from taxpayers by buying up the contracts for schools and hospitals funded through the private finance initiative and taking the proceeds offshore, according to the UK public accounts committee.
The Independent
CLEGG BACKS CABLE IN BANK REFORM BATTLE
British Prime Minister David Cameron is on a collision course with his deputy Nick Clegg over banking reform, with the Liberal Democrat leader accusing the banks of having "pointed a gun" at the economy.
BP HIT BY RAID AT ITS MOSCOW OFFICE
BP'S failed tie-up with Russia's Rosneft came back to haunt the company on Wednesday after bailiffs searching for documents connected to the doomed partnership mounted a raid on its offices in Moscow. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR has acquired a stake of 14.1 percent in German research firm GFK , regulatory filings show, as it seeks to fight off rival investor Michael Dell.
* Accenture to acquire iDefense Security Intelligence services, a cyber threat intelligence business
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 French retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie plans to auction off a controlling stake in Brazil-based appliance chain Via Varejo SA in March, although prospects for a buyer are far from certain, given the industry's myriad problems.