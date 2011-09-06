The Times

MARKETS REPEAT CHAOS OF 2008

Financial markets have descended into chaotic conditions reminiscent of the Lehman Brothers crash, bankers warned on Monday as shares plunged and default fears rose.

ALEXON IN RESCUE TALKS TO CURB SLUMP

Alexon Group , which owns the Ann Harvey and Kaliko brands, is holding rescue talks with more than one party after a slump in trade led to a profit warning.

TELEFONICA TO SET UP UK DIVISION

Telefonica plans to set up a digital division in London with 2,500 staff to form a key part of a reorganisation of the Spanish business.

The Telegraph

NBNK IN TALKS WITH NAB OVER LLOYDS

National Australia Bank is in talks with NBNK , the challenger bank run by Northern Rock's former chief executive Gary Hoffman, over a merger of its UK operations as part of a bid for the 632 branches being sold by Lloyds Banking Group .

The Guardian

EASYJET CHIEF CALLS FOR BOARDROOM SHAKE-UP

Relations between EasyJet and Stelios Haji-Ioannou deteriorated further on Monday after the group's outspoken founder called for yet another boardroom shake-up, provoking an angry response from the airline.

The Independent

UK FINANCIAL COMPLAINTS RISE BY 50 PERCENT

Complaints about financial firms soared by 54 percent in the first six months of 2011 compared with the previous six months, the British Financial Ombudsman will report on Tuesday.

SERVICE SECTOR SLOWDOWN FUELS FEARS

Activity in Britain's dominant services sector plunged at its fastest rate for more than a decade last month raising fears that the economy is grinding to a halt.

($1 = 0.615 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)