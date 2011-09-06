BRIEF-CEB says "go-shop" period under merger agreement expires
* CEB announces expiration of "go-shop" period under the merger agreement
The Times
MARKETS REPEAT CHAOS OF 2008
Financial markets have descended into chaotic conditions reminiscent of the Lehman Brothers crash, bankers warned on Monday as shares plunged and default fears rose.
ALEXON IN RESCUE TALKS TO CURB SLUMP
Alexon Group , which owns the Ann Harvey and Kaliko brands, is holding rescue talks with more than one party after a slump in trade led to a profit warning.
TELEFONICA TO SET UP UK DIVISION
Telefonica plans to set up a digital division in London with 2,500 staff to form a key part of a reorganisation of the Spanish business.
The Telegraph
NBNK IN TALKS WITH NAB OVER LLOYDS
National Australia Bank is in talks with NBNK , the challenger bank run by Northern Rock's former chief executive Gary Hoffman, over a merger of its UK operations as part of a bid for the 632 branches being sold by Lloyds Banking Group .
The Guardian
EASYJET CHIEF CALLS FOR BOARDROOM SHAKE-UP
Relations between EasyJet and Stelios Haji-Ioannou deteriorated further on Monday after the group's outspoken founder called for yet another boardroom shake-up, provoking an angry response from the airline.
The Independent
UK FINANCIAL COMPLAINTS RISE BY 50 PERCENT
Complaints about financial firms soared by 54 percent in the first six months of 2011 compared with the previous six months, the British Financial Ombudsman will report on Tuesday.
SERVICE SECTOR SLOWDOWN FUELS FEARS
Activity in Britain's dominant services sector plunged at its fastest rate for more than a decade last month raising fears that the economy is grinding to a halt.
($1 = 0.615 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
* CEB announces expiration of "go-shop" period under the merger agreement
DOHA/PARIS, Feb 10 Walt Disney Co is to seek full control of Euro Disney after raising its stake in the underperforming operator of Disneyland Paris through a deal with Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Shareholders in GfK have tendered 14.5 percent of stock in the German market researcher to private equity firm KKR, still short of a minimum threshold only hours before KKR's offer expires, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.