The Times

HEX GOES INTO ADMINISTRATION

The UK-based automotive company Hex Holdings, which has 14 depots that supply tools to the refinishing industry, and has annual turnover of 20 million pounds ($32 million) went into administration on Tuesday.

RESEARCH FINDS EURO LIKELY TO INTEGRATE FURTHER

Quitting the euro would impose horrendous costs even on a strong economy such as Germany, meaning that the single currency is far more likely to lurch towards closer integration than break apart, according to new research from UBS .

FORMER BOE MEMBER QUESTIONS INFLATION PERCEPTION

Andrew Sentence, the former arch-hawk of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, has said he is concerned there was a growing perception that the Bank was no longer committed to its 2 percent inflation rate target.

The Telegraph

OSBORNE DEFENDS AUSTERITY ROUTE

British finance minister George Osborne launched a spirited defence of the Government's austerity plans on Tuesday, insisting they were Britain's only chance of sustainable recovery despite a worsening short-term outlook.

VALLARES TO MAKE FIRST INVESTMENT

Vallares , the oil investment vehicle floated by Nathaniel Rothschild and Tony Hayward, is expected to announce a merger with Turkish oil giant Genel Enerji as soon as Wednesday, in a deal that values the combined entity at $4 billion (2.5 billion pound).

The Guardian

NBNK IN TALKS OVER ACQUISITION

Shares in NBNK , the company seeking to become a new force in British banking, were suspended on Tuesday amid speculation it is days from announcing a 1.5 billion pound takeover of Yorkshire and Clydesdale banks.

The Independent

TRADE UNIONS REVEAL EXECUTIVES WORTH

The average director of a FTSE 100 company now has a pension pot worth 3.9 million pounds, the annual Pensions-Watch survey undertaken by the TUC trade union said on Wednesday.

COSTA COFFEE SALES INCREASE AGAIN

Costa Coffee, which has 1,295 stores in the UK, grew like-for-like sales by 9.7 percent over the 11 weeks to Aug 18. This was the chain's 38th consecutive quarter of growth - despite falling sales on the high street.

