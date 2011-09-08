The Times

AER LINGUS CLEARED FOR SELL-OFF

A possible merger of British Airways and Aer Lingus looked closer on Wednesday after the Irish flag carrier's two largest shareholders, the Irish government and Ryanair , indicated their willingness to sell.

GLENCORE ISSUES SAFETY PLEDGE

Glencore has committed itself to a zero-harm policy after it emerged that the world's largest commodities trader had a safety and environmental record substantially worse than its peers.

The Telegraph

MILLIONS OF BRITONS STOP PAYING INTO THEIR PENSIONS

Britain faces a retirement crisis after one in six people stopped paying in to their personal pension in the wake of the recession, according to official figures by the Office for National Statistics.

UK TO FIGHT BONDHOLDERS OVER ICELAND CRASH

British councils and the UK bank bailout fund on Thursday will defend their right get back the entire 5 billion pounds ($8 billion) they lost in the Icelandic banking crash against a group of hedge funds and other creditors who claim they should get a share of the money.

BANKS TAKE IN MILLIONS IN SUBSIDIES

Britain's five largest high street banks enjoy an implicit taxpayer subsidy worth almost 46 billion pounds, according to research by the New Economic Foundation.

The Guardian

SALES SLUMP FORCES DIXONS TO SCRAP PLANS

Dixons has been forced to cut costs in the face of falling sales and weakening margins as high street shoppers show increasing reluctance to splash out on expensive new electrical goods.

The Independent

HEALTHCARE LOCUMS PLEADS FOR BACKING

Healthcare Locums, the beleaguered recruitment firm, on Wednesday issued what was described as a "do or die" plea to shareholders to back a rescue bid or face bankruptcy.

($1 = 0.625 British Pounds) ($1 = 0.627 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)