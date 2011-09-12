The Times

BANKS DIG IN FOR BATTLE WITH ICB

The most sweeping changes to British banking for a generation will land on financiers' desks on Monday morning when a government-appointed task force delivers proposals for structural reforms that will be vigorously fought by the City.

PRIVATE EQUITY GIANT FACE F1 LEGAL THREAT

The private equity firm CVC could be dragged into a legal action that alleges Bernie Ecclestone paid bribes in order to facilitate its acquisition of Formula One.

The Telegraph

JOBS TO GO DESPITE BOMBARDIER LIFELINE

Hundreds of jobs at the Bombardier (BBDb.TO) train factory in Derby, England, are still at risk despite Government efforts to provide a 120 million pound ($190 million)stop-gap order to save the plant.

BA KEEN TO BUY BMI

British Airways is ready to throw its hat into the ring in an auction for Lufthansa owned BMI, the second biggest operator at Heathrow airport.

The Guardian

DESPERATE GREECE MAY IMPOSE EMERGENCY TAX

Greece took desperate measures on Sunday night to calm fears that it is on the brink of default -- or might even leave the eurozone -- by announcing a new property tax to plug budget shortfalls.

The Independent

RICH-WORLD INCOME SET TO BE SQUEEZED

Households in the developed world have yet to experience the full economic impact of the slump that began in 2008, a study suggests, according to a study by academics at the London School of Economics.

UK GOVERNMENT TO LET BANKS OFF THE HOOK

Britain's banks will get a fresh chance to delay the biggest shake-up of the industry, as proposals are announced on Monday by Sir John Vickers' Independent Banking Commission.

