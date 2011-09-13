The Times
FRENCH BANKS PUNISHED BY MARKETS
The threat of credit rating downgrades combined with fears
of an imminent default by Greece sent shockwaves through the
French banking sector on Tuesday.
BANK OF AMERICA TO SLASH JOBS
Bank of America is cutting 30,000 jobs over the next
few years and slashing annual costs by $5 billion as part of a
wholesale restructuring.
SWATCH WALKS AWAY FROM TIFFANY DEAL
Swatch has called time on its partnership with
Tiffany , accusing the jeweller of undercutting the
venture. Tiffany Watches was set up as a 20-year tie-up in 2007
to allow Swatch to make and sell watches under the Tiffany name.
Swatch is seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.
The Telegraph
LEWIS TARGETS PUB GROUP
Joe Lewis, the Bahamas based billionaire, has launched an
audacious takeover offer for pubs group Mitchells & Butlers
.
OECD WARNS ON GROWTH OUTLOOK
Hopes for Britain's troubled economy have been dealt another
blow after a key indicator suggested growth is slowing at its
fastest pace in more than a year, according to the Organisation
for Economic Co-operation.
END OF FREE BANKING FOR CREDIT HOLDERS
Radical reform of the British financial services industry
could end Britain's 26-year old system of free banking for those
in credit, experts have warned.
The Guardian
OSBORNE'S ANSWER TO BANK CRISIS -- IN EIGHT YEARS' TIME
Britain's banks face the most radical overhaul in decades
after British finance minister George Osborne heralded a
year-long review into the sector to force through the first
major changes to the structure of the industry since the 2008
financial crisis. The reforms will take until 2019.
The Independent
ICB WARNS BANKS TO ACCEPT LOWER RETURNS
The Independent Commission on Banking on Monday warned
investors in Britain's banks that lower returns would be the
price to pay for a more stable financial system.
