The Times
UK MOD URGES COMPANIES TO LOOK OVERSEAS
The Ministry of Defence plans to use the stock market as a
weapon against companies that cost taxpayers millions of pounds
in budget overruns by releasing a list of projects next week
that have overshot their budgets or been delayed.
JAGUAR HEADS FOR CHINA
Jaguar Land Rover, a unit of Tata Motors , is to
start producing its cars in China as it seeks to expand
manufacturing and feed growing demand among Chinese consumers,
Ralf Speth, the chief executive, said at the Frankfurt Motor
Show.
The Telegraph
DEPUTY PM SAYS ECONOMY IS IN A 'DANGEROUS PHASE'
British deputy prime minister Nick Clegg has said the
economy is in a "dangerous phase" but will announce on Wednesday
that the Government intends to push ahead with big
infrastructure projects to try to "stimulate growth".
CHARTER SHAREHOLDERS PREFER A MELROSE TAKEOVER
Two of Charter International's largest shareholders
have voiced their support for a proposed takeover by Melrose
, despite the engineering group agreeing a higher 1.5
billion pound bid from U.S. manufacturer Colfax .
JOE LEWIS'S M&B OFFER 'DERISORY'
City analysts have lined up to brand Joe Lewis's 941 million
pound offer for ailing pubs group Mitchells & Butlers
"derisory".
The Guardian
SCHRODERS BOSS FEARS HSBC WILL QUIT UK
The head of UK fund management group Schroders has stoked
fears HSBC could shift its headquarters from London to Hong Kong
to escape wide-ranging banking reforms proposed on Monday.
The Independent
ECONOMIST URGES BANK TO FORGET INFLATION
Economist Adam Posen on Tuesday accused his fellow Bank of
England policymakers of leaving the country heading towards
economic "tragedy" by failing to implement another round of
monetary stimulus for the weakening economy.
CAIRN REELS AS FAILURE DENTS GREENLAND PROSPECT
The prospect of an oil rush off the coast of Greenland
receded on Tuesday as Cairn Energy , the oil and gas
explorer leading the charge, announced it had abandoned its
fifth successive exploration well in the West Disko Bay area.
($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)
