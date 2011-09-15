The Times

COLFAX IGNORES PLEAS OF CHARTER

Colfax has snubbed a call by City investors in Britain to consider listing in London in order to smooth its 1.5 billion pound bid for Charter .

YOUTH BEAR BRUNT OF UK UNEMPLOYMENT

Unemployment has risen at the most rapid quarterly rate since the depth of the recession, driven by a fresh surge in youth unemployment.

LEWIS SET TO MAKE FORMAL BID

The billionare stalking Mitchells & Butlers will launch a formal 230 pence-a-share offer for the pub and restaurant company in days.

ERNST&YOUNG FACING AUDITOR INQUIRY

Ernst&Young is facing an inquiry by the Irish accounting regulator over its auditing of the collapsed Anglo Irish Bank. The disciplinary process will look at three areas of apparent failings concerning financial disclosure.

The Telegraph

M&B SUITOR SEEKS SUPPORT OF IRISH INVESTOR

Joe Lewis is believed to be seeking a meeting with Irishhorse-racing tycoons John Magnier and J.P. McManus as he looks to gain their support for his near 1 billion pound tilt at Mitchells & Butlers .

PROFITS HALVE AT JOHN LEWIS

The full effects of the downturn on the high street have been laid bare by John Lewis, which reported a shock fall of 54 percent in the company's department store business in the first half of the year.

The Guardian

REPORT PUTS BLAME ON BP FOR DEEPWATER DISASTER

A key U.S. federal report has focused the blame for the worst oilspill in U.S. history on BP , but criticised its contractors sufficiently for the markets to push BP's share price up.

The Independent

FRENCH BANKS DOWNGRADED BY MOODY'S

Moody's delivered ratings downgrades for Societe Generale and Credit Agricole on Wednesday, while keeping another French bank, BNP Paribas , on review for a cut as the eurozone debt crisis raged on.

