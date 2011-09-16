The Times

THE MULTIBILLION DOLLAR BANK RESCUE

The world's leading central banks are to flood the market with dollars in a renewed bid to ease Europe's long running debt crisis.

OIL SPILL PROSECUTION

Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) could face prosecution for Britain's worst oil spill in a decade, the British Energy Secretary, Chris Huhne said. An investigation into last month's ten-day leak on the Gannet Alpha platform in the North Sea could be sent to Scotland's public prosecutor.

The Telegraph

SPECTRE OF CREDIT CRUNCH RETURNS

British Finance Minister George Osborne said on Friday Britain is "not immune" to the international crisis and that recent events make it all the more important for the coalition to stick to its deficit-reduction plans.

CENTRAL BANKS ACT ON DEBT CRISIS

Markets rose sharply after central banks launched coordinated action to ease the European banking crisis in a throwback to the height of the 2008 funding crisis.

EU GROWTH 'WILL COME TO A STANDSTILL'

Growth in the EU is expected to reach a "virtual standstill" by the end of the year after concerns over the eurozone crisis undermined a strong first quarter.

The Guardian

ROGUE TRADER PUTS BANKS UNDER PRESSURE

Pressure to accelerate reform of the banking industry was mounting last night as a trader at the UBS investment bank remained in police custody in London amid allegations that he was at the heart of a rogue trading incident that has cost the Swiss bank about $2 billion (1.2 billion pound).

The Independent

ICB'S PROPOSAL BRANDED 'LAZY'

Lord Myners launched a scathing attack on the ICB's proposals to reform the banking sector yesterday, criticising its report for "lazy" evidence and for its failure to examine radical solutions.

The Sun

UK INFLATION RATE DROP IN 2012

The British economy's inflation rate of 4.5 percent will come down in 2012, the Sun newspaper reported the Bank of England Deputy Governor Charlie Bean as saying in an interview on Friday.

($1 = 0.632 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)