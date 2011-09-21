The Times
WATCHDOG CALLS FOR TRAVEL INQUIRY
British travellers are paying too much for their foreign
currency because of complex charges and misleading information
that should be investigated, a British consumer watchdog said on
Wednesday.
BA TO LAUNCH ADVERTISING SPREE
British Airways will launch its biggest advertising
campaign for a decade on Wednesday, running adverts on TV, in
print and on Facebook. The drive coincides with a 5 billion
pound programme of investment in its services over five years.
VEDANTA TO FIGHT AGAINST BAN
Vedanta is appealing against the closure on safety
grounds of one of its biggest mines in India. The FTSE
100-listed company fears that the ban could last up to 18
months, cutting its total production of 21 million tonnes of
iron ore by nearly a quarter and costing it hundreds of millions
of dollars.
The Telegraph
M&G IN TALKS TO BUY BRISTOL WATER
Infracapital, the infrastructure arm of investment house
M&G, is in talks to buy UK utility Bristol Water, which serves 1
million customers.
IMF SAYS UK MAY NEED TO DELAY CUTS
British Finance Minister George Osborne might have to delay
public spending cuts if the economy continued to deteriorate,
the international financial watchdog warned on Tuesday.
REUBEN BROTHERS MAKE APPROACH FOR ARENA LEISURE
The billionaire Reuben brothers have submitted a takeover
proposal for Arena Leisure , the racecourse operator
valued at 132 million pound.
The Guardian
POKER FIRM WAS PONZI SCHEME
Full tilt, the world's second largest online poker group,
which was shut down by U.S. prosecutors earlier this year, had
been operating as a $33 million (210 million pound) Ponzi
scheme.
The Independent
IMF TELLS OSBORNE TO ACT DECISIVELY
A slowdown in Britain's austerity drive will have to be
considered by the Government if the country's economic growth
continues to stall, the International Monetary Fund warned on
Tuesday.
($1 = 0.635 British Pounds)
