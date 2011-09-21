The Times

WATCHDOG CALLS FOR TRAVEL INQUIRY

British travellers are paying too much for their foreign currency because of complex charges and misleading information that should be investigated, a British consumer watchdog said on Wednesday.

BA TO LAUNCH ADVERTISING SPREE

British Airways will launch its biggest advertising campaign for a decade on Wednesday, running adverts on TV, in print and on Facebook. The drive coincides with a 5 billion pound programme of investment in its services over five years.

VEDANTA TO FIGHT AGAINST BAN

Vedanta is appealing against the closure on safety grounds of one of its biggest mines in India. The FTSE 100-listed company fears that the ban could last up to 18 months, cutting its total production of 21 million tonnes of iron ore by nearly a quarter and costing it hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Telegraph

M&G IN TALKS TO BUY BRISTOL WATER

Infracapital, the infrastructure arm of investment house M&G, is in talks to buy UK utility Bristol Water, which serves 1 million customers.

IMF SAYS UK MAY NEED TO DELAY CUTS

British Finance Minister George Osborne might have to delay public spending cuts if the economy continued to deteriorate, the international financial watchdog warned on Tuesday.

REUBEN BROTHERS MAKE APPROACH FOR ARENA LEISURE

The billionaire Reuben brothers have submitted a takeover proposal for Arena Leisure , the racecourse operator valued at 132 million pound.

The Guardian

POKER FIRM WAS PONZI SCHEME

Full tilt, the world's second largest online poker group, which was shut down by U.S. prosecutors earlier this year, had been operating as a $33 million (210 million pound) Ponzi scheme.

The Independent

IMF TELLS OSBORNE TO ACT DECISIVELY

A slowdown in Britain's austerity drive will have to be considered by the Government if the country's economic growth continues to stall, the International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday.

