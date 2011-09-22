The Times

FORMER GOLDMAN TRADER CHARGED

A former Goldman Sachs trader has been charged with insider dealing in the first case of its kind. Spencer Mindlin and his father allegedly made $57,000 by abusing their knowledge of the bank's trading strategy regarding controversial exchange-traded funds.

HERCULES SECURES DEBT DEAL

British Land and Schroders have secured 350 million pounds of new debt to help to refinance the Hercules Unit Trust, which holds 1.4 billion pounds of retail park assets such as the Glasgow Fort Shopping Park.

APACHE PICKS UP NORTH SEA OIL

ExxonMobil has become the latest oil major to sell off its ageing fields in the North Sea after agreeing a $1.75 billion deal with Apache .

The Telegraph

SABMILLER AGREES TAKEOVER OF FOSTER'S

SABMiller raised a glass to success after agreeing the A$9.9 billion (6.5 billion pound) takeover of Foster's Group in a deal that secures the UK company's position as the world's second largest brewer.

HP BOARD MAY OUST CEO

Hewlett-Packard's $10.3 billion (6.6 billion pound) acquisition of UK software maker Autonomy looked under threat last night amid speculation that the architect of the deal may be ousted.

The Guardian

SCALE OF BRITISH GAS FIELD UNVEILED

The huge scale of a natural gas field discovered under the north-west of England was revealed on Wednesday night by Cuadrilla Resources, potentially revolutionising the UK's energy outlook and creating thousands of jobs.

The Independent

NEWS CORP EXECS KNEW OF HACKING IN 2006

Up to a dozen News International executives, including Rebekah Brooks, were told in 2006 that the Metropolitan Police in London had evidence that more than one News of the World journalist was implicated in the phone-hacking scandal, according to information which the Independent newspaper said it has obtained.

