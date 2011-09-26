The Times
EUROPE TO BOLSTER BAILOUT FACILITY
Emergency plans were being drawn up on Sunday for a massive
boost to the euro zone's bailout facility to protect the banking
system from the fallout of the Greek debt crisis.
STOCK EXCHANGE PUSHING FOR CAP ON FEES
The investment banks that own LCH Clearnet are pushing the
London Stock Exchange to guarantee a cap on fees,
potentially for as long as five years, in exchange for control
of the clearing house.
RACE FOR CHARTER HOTS UP
The turnaround specialist Melrose is days away from
completing due diligence on Charter International . The
engineer's board has already recommended a 910 pence-a-share bid
from Colfax .
The Telegraph
TNK-BP TO PAY MILLIONS TO BP
BP is set for a $610 million (404 million pounds)
windfall after directors at its troubled Russian joint venture
TNK-BP agreed a $1 billion special dividend.
LAGARDE SAYS IMF COUNTRIES MUST PAY
Christine Lagarde has signalled that the International
Monetary Fund may have to tap its members for billions of pounds
of extra funding to stem the European debt crisis.
UK WELFARE REFORM IN 'SERIOUS DANGER'
Flagship reforms of the welfare system are in serious danger
of arriving late and billions of pounds over budget, or even
failing altogether, British finance officials have told
ministers.
The Guardian
BRITAIN'S BILL FOR LIBYA COULD COST BILLIONS
The true cost of the UK's involvement in the Libya conflict
could be as high as 1.75 billion pounds - almost seven times
more than government estimates, according to a new study.
The Independent
WE WON'T REVERSE CUT, SAYS BALLS
The British Shadow Cabinet has been banned by the Shadow
Finance Minister Ed Balls from promising to reverse any of the
present Government's spending cuts as part of Labour's attempt
to regain credibility on the economy.
($1 = 0.645 British Pounds)
