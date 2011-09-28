The Times

BOE MEMBER SAYS HE MAY VOTE IN FAVOUR OF QE

David Miles, an external member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, said that he was closer to voting in favour of a new blast of quantitative easing, under which the Bank purchases government bonds with newly created electronic money.

BP TRIBUNAL BEGINS

The tribunal arbitrating on BP's bid to form an alliance with Rosneft will hold a preliminary hearing in London on Wednesday. If the tribunal rules against BP, its Russian partners could claim $10 billion in damages.

AMAZON SET TO TAKE ON IPAD

Amazon is launching a tablet computer on Wednesday to challenge the Apple iPad. The device, expected to be called the Kindle Fire, will retail for $250 or $300 in the U.S. compared with $499 for the cheapest version of the iPad.

The Telegraph

MELROSE PULLS OUT OF RACE FOR CHARTER

The bitter fight for engineer Charter has been won by America's Colfax after UK-listed Melrose officially withdrew, clearing the way for the 1.5 billion pound takeover.

BARCLAY'S TOP WOMAN STEPS DOWN

Deanna Oppenheimer, head of Barclays UK , and European retail banks and one of the leading women in international finance, has stepped down from the bank.

M&S FINED 1 MILLION POUND OVER HEALTH RISK

Marks & Spencer has been fined 1 million pounds for failing to protect customers, staff and workers from potential exposure to asbestos during a store refurbishment.

The Guardian

LONDON OLYMPICS MAY FACE MOBILE PHONE "CAPACITY CRUNCH"

London's mobile phone networks face a "capacity crunch" during the Olympic games that could leave the capital and its expected 1 million extra visitors unable to use the internet on the move unless thousands of wi-fi hotspots are built in time.

The Independent

HIGH STREET HIT 16-MONTH LOW

Retailers face a bruising start to the crucial final quarter of the year after the first half of September ushered in the worst trading on the high street for 16 months, according to the CBI Distributive Trades Survey on Tuesday.

