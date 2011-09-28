DCC to buy ExxonMobil's Norwegian retail petrol station network
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
The Times
BOE MEMBER SAYS HE MAY VOTE IN FAVOUR OF QE
David Miles, an external member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, said that he was closer to voting in favour of a new blast of quantitative easing, under which the Bank purchases government bonds with newly created electronic money.
BP TRIBUNAL BEGINS
The tribunal arbitrating on BP's bid to form an alliance with Rosneft will hold a preliminary hearing in London on Wednesday. If the tribunal rules against BP, its Russian partners could claim $10 billion in damages.
AMAZON SET TO TAKE ON IPAD
Amazon is launching a tablet computer on Wednesday to challenge the Apple iPad. The device, expected to be called the Kindle Fire, will retail for $250 or $300 in the U.S. compared with $499 for the cheapest version of the iPad.
The Telegraph
MELROSE PULLS OUT OF RACE FOR CHARTER
The bitter fight for engineer Charter has been won by America's Colfax after UK-listed Melrose officially withdrew, clearing the way for the 1.5 billion pound takeover.
BARCLAY'S TOP WOMAN STEPS DOWN
Deanna Oppenheimer, head of Barclays UK , and European retail banks and one of the leading women in international finance, has stepped down from the bank.
M&S FINED 1 MILLION POUND OVER HEALTH RISK
Marks & Spencer has been fined 1 million pounds for failing to protect customers, staff and workers from potential exposure to asbestos during a store refurbishment.
The Guardian
LONDON OLYMPICS MAY FACE MOBILE PHONE "CAPACITY CRUNCH"
London's mobile phone networks face a "capacity crunch" during the Olympic games that could leave the capital and its expected 1 million extra visitors unable to use the internet on the move unless thousands of wi-fi hotspots are built in time.
The Independent
HIGH STREET HIT 16-MONTH LOW
Retailers face a bruising start to the crucial final quarter of the year after the first half of September ushered in the worst trading on the high street for 16 months, according to the CBI Distributive Trades Survey on Tuesday.
