The Times

WRANGLE OVER NORTHERN ROCK BIDDERS

The British Treasury and Financial Services Authority are heading for a clash over a proposal to allow bidders for Northern Rock's "good" bank to take about 500 million pounds out of the lender.

LLOYDS PAYS PRICE FOR PPI ANGER

Lloyds received the most customer complaints among British banks in the first half of the year, driven by soaring disputes over payment protection insurance.

FORMER BROKER SET TO GO ON TRIAL

A former City broker is to go on trial in October next year over an alleged multi million-pound fraud against his wealthy investors, including the founders of Stagecoach .

The Telegraph

CRITICISM IN UK OVER TRANSACTION TAX

A European plan to impose a tax on financial transactions has been criticised by British politicians and business groups for being a "spurious bid to bolster the euro zone" at London's expense.

BANKS MAY NEED TO CUT BONUSES AND DIVIDENDS

Britain's banks should slash bonuses and cut shareholder dividends to shore up their balance sheets in the face of another potential downturn, the Bank of England has warned.

PANEL CLEARS ROTHSCHILD OVER BID

Rothschild has been cleared of allegations of breaking Takeover Panel rules, following a complaint from engineering group Charter.

The Guardian

MAN GROUP SHARES HIT BY DROP IN ASSETS

Hedge fund Man Group has become the latest company to suffer at the hands of the financial markets, with clients withdrawing cash from its funds at the quickest pace since early 2009.

The Independent

NBNK IN BID FOR LLOYDS BRANCHES

NBNK Investments , the investment vehicle planning to establish a new high street bank, tabled a 1.5 billion pound offer on Wednesday for the branches that Lloyds Banking Group has put up for sale.

($1 = 0.640 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)