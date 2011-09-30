The Times

NORTH SEA OIL EXPERIENCES DRAMATIC DROP

Oil and gas output from the North Sea fell in the second quarter at its fastest rate since records began, as official figures underlined Britain's growing dependence on imported energy.

FULL TILT POKER LOSES LICENCE

Full Tilt Poker, the online gaming operator accused by the U.S. Department of Justice of running a Ponzi scheme, has had its licences revoked by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission

The Telegraph

DATA STOLEN ONLINE BEFORE BETFAIR FLOAT

Cyber-criminals stole the payment card details of almost 2.3 million Betfair customers only months before the betting exchange's controversial 1.39 billion pound float.

ICAP CONSIDERS MOVE ON LME

Icap is considering a bid for the London Metals Exchange, joining a field of at least 10 other potential bidders, the interdealer broker's chief executive said on Thursday.

UK COAL POWER SET TO SWITCH OFF EARLY

Three of Britain's coal power stations are likely to close between four years and 18 months earlier than expected, the government has admitted.

The Guardian

FOX: UK MILITARY MUST SHARE BLAME FOR CUTS

The British Ministry of Defence has to accept a share of the blame for the depth of cuts to the military budget that have led to thousands of redundancies, the defence minister, Liam Fox, has said.

The Independent

NOKIA TO SLASH THOUSANDS OF JOBS BY 2012

Nokia has announced a further 3,500 job cuts by 2012 as it tries to save costs while its global market share continues to fall.

($1 = 0.640 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by David Stamp)