The Times
NORTH SEA OIL EXPERIENCES DRAMATIC DROP
Oil and gas output from the North Sea fell in the second
quarter at its fastest rate since records began, as official
figures underlined Britain's growing dependence on imported
energy.
FULL TILT POKER LOSES LICENCE
Full Tilt Poker, the online gaming operator accused by the
U.S. Department of Justice of running a Ponzi scheme, has had
its licences revoked by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission
The Telegraph
DATA STOLEN ONLINE BEFORE BETFAIR FLOAT
Cyber-criminals stole the payment card details of almost 2.3
million Betfair customers only months before the
betting exchange's controversial 1.39 billion pound float.
ICAP CONSIDERS MOVE ON LME
Icap is considering a bid for the London Metals
Exchange, joining a field of at least 10 other potential
bidders, the interdealer broker's chief executive said on
Thursday.
UK COAL POWER SET TO SWITCH OFF EARLY
Three of Britain's coal power stations are likely to close
between four years and 18 months earlier than expected, the
government has admitted.
The Guardian
FOX: UK MILITARY MUST SHARE BLAME FOR CUTS
The British Ministry of Defence has to accept a share of the
blame for the depth of cuts to the military budget that have led
to thousands of redundancies, the defence minister, Liam Fox,
has said.
The Independent
NOKIA TO SLASH THOUSANDS OF JOBS BY 2012
Nokia has announced a further 3,500 job cuts by
2012 as it tries to save costs while its global market share
continues to fall.
($1 = 0.640 British Pounds)
