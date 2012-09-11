UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
The Times
EASTERN BLOC FEELS THE CHILL AS LENDER RETREAT
The new head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has called for co-ordinated intervention in Eastern Europe, where he said the euro crisis was having a "frightening" impact on growth.
The Telegraph
PETROL PRICE UP AS REFINERS TAKE PROFITS
The cost of petrol has risen by 9 pence a litre in two months as refiners' profit margins reached a five-year high.
CABLE SIGNALS NEW POLICY OF INTERVENTION
British business secretary Vince Cable will on Tuesday declare the end of Britain's "laissez faire" industrial policies and unveil a plan of government "intervention and partnership" designed to deliver growth.
FirstGroup has moved to quash Sir Richard Branson's efforts to cast himself as the defender of Britain's railways, warning that the entrepreneur's image as the "voice of sobriety" doesn't "square with the facts".
The Guardian
BRANSON STEAMS UP OVER RAIL FIRM'S NUMBER CRUNCHING
FirstGroup CEO Tim O'Toole stokes up confident defence of his winning franchise bid for the west coast line.
The Independent
FUND MANAGER THAT STARTED SHAREHOLDER SPRING
Legal & General has emerged as the leader of the "shareholder spring" which saw an unprecedented number of companies held to account for poor practice on issues such as bosses pay.
