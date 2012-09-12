The Times
UK ARMY PUT ON STRIKE ALERT
British soldiers will be deployed as "strikebreakers" during
national walkouts of public sector workers under plans being
drawn up by David Cameron.
4G MOBILE NETWORK 'TO BE DELIVERED BY CHRISTMAS'
Britain's largest mobile operator Everything Everywhere
stole a march on its rivals on Tuesday by pledging to switch on
"superfast" 4G data networks in 16 cities by Christmas.
The Telegraph
CLEGG IN GAY MARRIAGE 'BIGOTS' ROW
British Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg was on Tuesday
embroiled in an embarrassing row over homosexual marriage after
issuing a statement denouncing opponents of the Coalition's
plans for same-sex unions as "bigots".
EUROPE PLANS TO TAKE CONTROL OF UK'S BANKS
Banks in London could be shut down or forced into taxpayer-
funded bailouts against the wishes of the British authorities
under controversial "banking union" proposals from Brussels.
BURBERRY SHARES FALL 21 PERCENT AFTER PROFIT ALERT
Burberry investors received a wake-up call on
Tuesday as the upmarket goods retailer issued a profit warning
that knocked more than 20 percent off the company's value.
The Guardian
iPHONE 5 SMART ENOUGH TO BOOST THE U.S. ECONOMY
The new must-have Apple iPhone could add between a
quarter and a half percentage point to the U.S's gross domestic
product (GDP), according to JP Morgan's chief economist,
Michael Feroli.
The Independent
CABLE AND OSBORNE ON A COLLISION COURSE
A row between Vince Cable and George Osborne was brewing on
Tuesday over whether a new Government-backed bank should lend
money directly to cash-starved small businesses.