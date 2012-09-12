The Times

UK ARMY PUT ON STRIKE ALERT

British soldiers will be deployed as "strikebreakers" during national walkouts of public sector workers under plans being drawn up by David Cameron.

4G MOBILE NETWORK 'TO BE DELIVERED BY CHRISTMAS'

Britain's largest mobile operator Everything Everywhere stole a march on its rivals on Tuesday by pledging to switch on "superfast" 4G data networks in 16 cities by Christmas.

The Telegraph

CLEGG IN GAY MARRIAGE 'BIGOTS' ROW

British Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg was on Tuesday embroiled in an embarrassing row over homosexual marriage after issuing a statement denouncing opponents of the Coalition's plans for same-sex unions as "bigots".

EUROPE PLANS TO TAKE CONTROL OF UK'S BANKS

Banks in London could be shut down or forced into taxpayer- funded bailouts against the wishes of the British authorities under controversial "banking union" proposals from Brussels.

BURBERRY SHARES FALL 21 PERCENT AFTER PROFIT ALERT

Burberry investors received a wake-up call on Tuesday as the upmarket goods retailer issued a profit warning that knocked more than 20 percent off the company's value.

The Guardian

iPHONE 5 SMART ENOUGH TO BOOST THE U.S. ECONOMY

The new must-have Apple iPhone could add between a quarter and a half percentage point to the U.S's gross domestic product (GDP), according to JP Morgan's chief economist, Michael Feroli.

The Independent

CABLE AND OSBORNE ON A COLLISION COURSE

A row between Vince Cable and George Osborne was brewing on Tuesday over whether a new Government-backed bank should lend money directly to cash-starved small businesses.