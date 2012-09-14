The Times

EUROPE'S BIG GUNS TO SHOOTOUT FOR TOP PRIZES

EADS is to win the big prizes in its 48 billion euro ($61.95 billion) tie-up with BAE Systems, providing both the chief executive and the headquarters for the merged aerospace and defence giant.

NEW TIMES CHAIRMAN ANNOUNCED

Andrew Knight, chairman of News International in the early 1990s, is to be chairman of Times Newspapers Holdings Ltd.

The Telegraph

PROBE INTO 'RIGGED' PETROL PRICES

Oil traders will be investigated over allegations that they rigged the market and pushed up petrol prices for millions of drivers, the government said on Thursday.

INVESTORS FEAR BAE MERGER WILL BE HARMFUL

Leading investors in BAE Systems have warned that a potential rival EADS risks harming the long-term interests of the British defence giant and its shareholders.

GREECE WILL 'NEED ANOTHER BAILOUT SOON'

Greece will need a third international bailout, an official from the International Monetary Fund has said, creating tensions for Friday's informal meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

The Guardian

MILITARY PLANS EARLY AFGHAN WITHDRAWAL

British defence secretary Philip Hammond said the pace of the British withdrawal from Afghanistan could quicken next year because military commanders have changed their views about how many troops need to remain to help local security forces.

The Independent

US ECONOMY TO GET A THIRD MASSIVE INJECTION

The Federal Reserve on Thursday fired the starting gun on QE3 as it said it was ready to throw potentially unlimited firepower at the flagging U.S. recovery.