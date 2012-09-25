The Times

TESCO ABANDONS 'BASKET BINGO'

Britain's biggest grocer Tesco is to stop carpet-bombing its customers with coupons in favour of making personalised offers.

The Telegraph

THOUSANDS OF JOBS AT RISK AS JJB SPORTS GOES UNDER

More than 4,000 British jobs have been put at risk after retailer JJB Sports warned it is to call in administrators, and trading in its shares was suspended.

Shares in Bumi lost a quarter of their value on Monday as the coal mining group said it was looking into "potential financial irregularities" that are understood to centre on $500 million of loans and investments.

APPLE'S IPHONE 5 SALES SOURED BY RIOTS

Apple <AAPL.O > has set a new sales record with its iPhone 5 but its triumph was overshadowed by analyst disappointment and riots at a Chinese factory that makes the device.

The Guardian

ABU HAMZA TO BE EXTRADITED TO US

The European court of human rights has cleared the way for the extradition to the U.S.of five terrorism suspects, including Abu Hamza al-Masri and Babar Ahmad, after legal battles dating back to 2004.

The Independent

BUMI DIVES ON LAUNCH OF INVESTIGATION

Shares in Bumi sank by 25 percent on Monday after the coal miner part-owned by the financier Nat Rothschild said it had launched an urgent investigation into potential financial "irregularities".

COUNCIL TAX HIKE ON THE CARDS FOR HOME OWNERS

People with homes worth more than 1 million pounds ($1.62 million) face a rise in their council tax bills as the British coalition government considers new taxes on wealth.