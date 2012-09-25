The Times
TESCO ABANDONS 'BASKET BINGO'
Britain's biggest grocer Tesco is to stop
carpet-bombing its customers with coupons in favour of making
personalised offers.
The Telegraph
THOUSANDS OF JOBS AT RISK AS JJB SPORTS GOES UNDER
More than 4,000 British jobs have been put at risk after
retailer JJB Sports warned it is to call in
administrators, and trading in its shares was suspended.
BUMI SHARES PLUNGE OVER PROBE
Shares in Bumi lost a quarter of their value on
Monday as the coal mining group said it was looking into
"potential financial irregularities" that are understood to
centre on $500 million of loans and investments.
APPLE'S IPHONE 5 SALES SOURED BY RIOTS
Apple <AAPL.O > has set a new sales record with its iPhone 5
but its triumph was overshadowed by analyst disappointment and
riots at a Chinese factory that makes the device.
The Guardian
ABU HAMZA TO BE EXTRADITED TO US
The European court of human rights has cleared the way for
the extradition to the U.S.of five terrorism suspects, including
Abu Hamza al-Masri and Babar Ahmad, after legal battles dating
back to 2004.
The Independent
BUMI DIVES ON LAUNCH OF INVESTIGATION
Shares in Bumi sank by 25 percent on Monday after
the coal miner part-owned by the financier Nat Rothschild said
it had launched an urgent investigation into potential financial
"irregularities".
COUNCIL TAX HIKE ON THE CARDS FOR HOME OWNERS
People with homes worth more than 1 million pounds ($1.62
million) face a rise in their council tax bills as the British
coalition government considers new taxes on wealth.