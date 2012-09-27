UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
The Times
CAMERON BLAMES RUSSIA AND CHINA FOR ATROCITIES
David Cameron has warned Russia and China that the blood of children dying in Syria will leave a "terrible stain" on their hands unless they end their protection of President Assad's regime.
PARIS AND BERLIN RAISE STAKES IN BAE DEAL
Attempts to form a European aerospace and defence giant were under threat last night as both Berlin and Paris sought to influence plans for a 30 billion euros ($38.52 billion) supermerger.
The Telegraph
RBS TRADERS BOASTED OF LIBOR 'CARTEL'
Senior traders at Royal Bank of Scotland boasted about operating a "cartel" that made "amazing" amounts of money by rigging interest rates, it has been disclosed.
UK'S OSBORNE SHOULD CHANGE DEBT TARGET, SAYS IFS
The British finance minister should rip up his fiscal rulebook and replace his "problematic" debt reduction target, the country's leading public finance think tank has said.
The Guardian
UK NUCLEAR TRIDENT SYSTEM FACES UNCERTAINTY
The British government's review of the future of the Trident submarine nuclear missile system is likely to suggest a significant downgrading of the UK's nuclear deterrent.
The Independent
SPAIN'S NEW HIGH IN BORROWING COSTS
European stock markets tumbled as rising political tension in Spain revived fears about the state of that key euro zone country's economy.
CLEGG DESCRIBES PRIDE IN LIB DEMS RECORD
An unapologetic Nick Clegg on Wednesday told the Liberal Democrats they could bounce back to become Britain's "third party of government".
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts