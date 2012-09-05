The Times

USMANOV SET TO BRING MEGAFON TO LONDON

One of Russia's "big three" mobile phone companies, controlled by the oligarch Alisher Usmanov, is planning a $20 billion flotation in London that would be the world's biggest IPO since the launch of Facebook's shares.

TRAVELODGE CARVES OUT A STAY OF EXECUTION

Travelodge's chief executive Grant Hearn has convinced that chain's landlord and creditors not to pull the plug on a controversial rescue deal.

The Telegraph

BORIS TURNS ON PM IN BATTLE FOR HEATHROW

London Mayor Boris Johnson on Tuesday demanded that David Cameron come clean about his plans for a third runway at Heathrow.

UK IS 'CLAWING ITS WAY OUT OF RECESSION'

Britain has begun to "claw its way out of recession", economists have declared, thanks to gathering momentum in the country's vital services sector.

US ACCUSES BP OF 'PLAINLY MISLEADING REPRESENTATIONS'

BP's hopes of achieving a settlement with the U.S. government over the Gulf of Mexico disaster have been dealt a blow after the administration dramatically intervened in parallel court proceedings to accuse the oil major of making "plainly misleading representations".

The Guardian

EURO ZONE DEMANDS SIX-DAY WEEK FOR GREECE

Government in Athens under pressure to introduce a six-day working week as part of the terms for a second bailout.

The Independent

GCHQ TO FIGHT CYBER ATTACKS ON BUSINESS

Britain's most senior business leaders are to be advised by the Government's electronic warfare centre, GCHQ, to help them fight the increasing threat of cyber attacks, which cost the economy around 27 billion pounds ($42.89 billion) a year.