Malaysia rolls out red carpet as Saudi king kicks off Asia tour
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
The Times
USMANOV SET TO BRING MEGAFON TO LONDON
One of Russia's "big three" mobile phone companies, controlled by the oligarch Alisher Usmanov, is planning a $20 billion flotation in London that would be the world's biggest IPO since the launch of Facebook's shares.
TRAVELODGE CARVES OUT A STAY OF EXECUTION
Travelodge's chief executive Grant Hearn has convinced that chain's landlord and creditors not to pull the plug on a controversial rescue deal.
The Telegraph
BORIS TURNS ON PM IN BATTLE FOR HEATHROW
London Mayor Boris Johnson on Tuesday demanded that David Cameron come clean about his plans for a third runway at Heathrow.
UK IS 'CLAWING ITS WAY OUT OF RECESSION'
Britain has begun to "claw its way out of recession", economists have declared, thanks to gathering momentum in the country's vital services sector.
US ACCUSES BP OF 'PLAINLY MISLEADING REPRESENTATIONS'
BP's hopes of achieving a settlement with the U.S. government over the Gulf of Mexico disaster have been dealt a blow after the administration dramatically intervened in parallel court proceedings to accuse the oil major of making "plainly misleading representations".
The Guardian
EURO ZONE DEMANDS SIX-DAY WEEK FOR GREECE
Government in Athens under pressure to introduce a six-day working week as part of the terms for a second bailout.
The Independent
GCHQ TO FIGHT CYBER ATTACKS ON BUSINESS
Britain's most senior business leaders are to be advised by the Government's electronic warfare centre, GCHQ, to help them fight the increasing threat of cyber attacks, which cost the economy around 27 billion pounds ($42.89 billion) a year.
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
GENEVA, Feb 25 The Syrian opposition delegation attending peace talks in Geneva condemned an attack by suicide bombers that killed security forces in Homs on Saturday, while suggesting that only people with security clearances could get close to the area.
Feb 25 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will begin rolling back Obama-era environmental regulations in an "aggressive way" as soon as next week, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency said on Saturday - adding he understood why some Americans want to see his agency eliminated completely.