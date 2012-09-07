The Times

NOMURA ADMITS DEFEAT IN LONDON

Nomura's ambitious hopes of building a European securities powerhouse lay in tatters on Thursday as Japan's biggest bank embarked on a retreat from London.

The Telegraph

OSBORNE IS 'POSITIVE' AS GROWTH FORECAST CUT

British Finance Minister George Osborne can see "positive signs" from the economy, he said on Thursday, even after a stark warning from a leading forecaster that it will shrink this year.

WATCHDOG REJECTS HARRY PHOTO INQUIRY

Britain's press watchdog on Thursday announced that it would not be "appropriate" to investigate The Sun's publication of photographs of a naked Prince Harry because it could breach his privacy.

FAMILY FEUD MAY HAVE LED TO KILLINGS

A British family murdered during a holiday in France may have been the victims of a contract killing triggered by a family feud, investigators believe.

AMAZON PLANS TO CREATE 2,000 UK JOBS

Amazon plans to create at least 2,000 jobs in Britain as the online retailer introduced an improved set of tablet devices to take on Apple's iPad.

The Guardian

MARKETS SOAR AS ECB PRESENTS EURO RESCUE PLAN

Stock markets soared on both sides of the Atlantic on Thursday after Mario Draghi, the president of the ECB, unveiled a plan to save the euro by buying up the bonds of distressed euro zone countries such as Spain and Italy in unlimited quantities.

The Independent

OSBORNE: INDEPENDENT SCOTLAND COULD LOSE POUND

British Finance Minister George Osborne has given the clearest indication yet that an English government might not support an independent Scotland in keeping the pound.

UK 'WILL BE THIRD WORLD WITHOUT MORE ENGINEERS'

Britain needs to produce more engineers and scientists to avoid becoming a "Third World nation", Sir James Dyson has warned.